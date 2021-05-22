While Nazem Kadri’s suspension was unusually long for the playoffs, his Colorado Avalanche were built to absorb it.
Kadri’s eight-game suspension for a high hit on St. Louis’ Justin Faulk was announced during the first intermission Friday night. That would leave the Avalanche without their second-line center for most, if not all, of the first and second rounds, and maybe into the third if the Avalanche play very well without him. Kadri has the right to appeal.
He didn’t play in Game 3 against the St. Louis Blues, which the Avalanche won 5-1. They lead the series 3-0.
“We’re in a good position now, but the job’s not done, and we still have work ahead of us,” forward Tyson Jost said. “We’re excited for that opportunity and we know it’s gonna be a battle tomorrow, but it’s the playoffs. That’s what you’ve got to expect.”
Colorado didn’t need to dip into its pool of AHL regulars. A veteran acquired at the trade deadline who hadn’t appeared in Games 1 or 2, Carl Soderberg joined the fourth line and J.T. Compher moved into Kadri’s spot between Joonas Donskoi and Andre Burakovsky.
“We were pretty good defensively and we have some room to improve offensively,” Compher said.
“That’s kind of been part of my role since I’ve been here. Just filling in wherever the coach needs me, wherever we’re missing guys.”
Jost centered the third line but has also been upwardly mobile, playing with the first line in Nathan MacKinnon’s absence. He has five goals in his past nine games dating to the end of the regular season. He scored on a 2-on-1 with Gabriel Landeskog on Friday.
“That’s something I’ve kind of wanted in my identity, to know I can play in different situations,” Jost said.
“I’ve been happy with my game but I want to keep that rolling.”
With all of nine NHL games under his belt — six regular season, three postseason — Alex Newhook can also fill in anywhere. He was in the right spot to pick up a Ryan Graves rebound Friday night and for the first score of his career.
Kadri, the only player to appear in every regular-season game, was sixth in team scoring during the regular season, though he’s cooled off of late. He’ll be missed on the faceoff dot (52.8%, third on the team with 10-plus games played).
Bednar mused Friday on the time frame when a player is considered a “repeat offender." The NHL Department of Player Safety’s official account tweeted a link to its frequently asked questions.
Kadri’s discipline history was referenced in a video explaining the suspension. As a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs, he was suspended five times, including twice during the postseason. That’s a reputation Jost doesn’t have or, apparently, want.
His elbow connected with the Blues’ Robert Bortuzzo during Game 2 but he wasn’t disciplined. Jost didn’t appear to be facing Bortuzzi when it happened.
“I didn’t even know that I got him there,” Jost said. “I was just going in there and he was a little bit low.
“It was a hockey play. It was not intentional that I was going after him with an elbow at all. That's not me, that’s not the type of player I am.”