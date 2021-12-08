The Colorado Avalanche offense piled on seven more goals for an NHL-best 4.26 per game, and that was just part of a raucous Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden.
Nathan MacKinnon found the net for the first time since Oct. 23 before briefly leaving the game. Logan O’Connor scored twice in 22 seconds to put it away and the Avalanche ended the New York Rangers’ seven-game win streak with a 7-3 victory.
Colorado finished its road swing 3-1-1. Top goaltender Darcy Kuemper was injured on the first game day but returned for the last, finishing with 26 saves against the Rangers.
Scores more often seen in football games aren’t a novelty for this group. Wednesday’s game marked its fifth 7-goal effort of the season and second in two games, and the seventh time in the past 13 games Colorado has scored six or more.
O’Connor, playing on the top line, took over possession at the blue line, dragged the puck around K'Andre Miller and scored to make it 5-2.
“Pretty sick,” Mikko Rantanen, who moved down to the second line, said. “Actually, I didn’t see it happening, I was doing something on the bench.
“I heard guys’ reactions and then I saw the replay. My mouth was wide open.”
While everyone was still reeling or celebrating, O’Connor scored his unassisted fifth of the season. A puck skittered around the boards into the neutral zone. O’Connor hustled after it and beat Rangers goalie Adam Húska (32 saves) low.
“Every year this kid comes in and he just keeps impressing and improving,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “I would say the finish in his game was missing to be a true top-six (forward), but now he seems to be finding it or he’s on a hot streak here. He’s hard to play against because he’s all over the puck.
“He’s an easy guy to cheer for.”
Rantanen had two goals of his own, opening and closing the scoring. Nazem Kadri scored in the second period before leaving with a lower-body injury. Alex Newhook bagged a goal for the third straight game.
During the first period, MacKinnon had his pocket picked and the Rangers took it the other way on a 2-on-0. Kuemper had to make a wild save.
MacKinnon evened the score — literally and figuratively — less than five minutes into the second. Miller, again, was the man back. MacKinnon poked it away from him then speared it underneath Húska, who made his NHL debut.
After Newhook made the score 4-2, Jacob Trouba — the Rangers’ second goal-scorer — had his second big, potentially injurious hit in two nights. On Tuesday Trouba leveled Chicago Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira, who was stretchered off the ice, spent the night in a hospital and went on injured reserve.
On Wednesday, MacKinnon had his head down in the offensive zone — he'd lost the puck in his feet, as Bednar described it — when Trouba caught him high. Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog immediately dropped the gloves with Trouba.
MacKinnon went to his knees and then left the ice. Bednar said he didn’t find the hit malicious and thought the concussion spotters pulled MacKinnon out, “but he was fine to continue.” He returned for the third period.
After registering his first assist in a Colorado sweater, Kurtis MacDermid was given a misconduct and effectively tossed from the game for hassling Trouba.
“I thought he did a great job,” Bednar said. “He’s doing what he’s supposed to do.”
The big hiccup in Kuemper’s return occurred when the goalie had to leave the game with a gear issue for the third time this season. Jonas Johansson took over for Kuemper for “one whistle,” during which Rantanen scored his second goal.
Generally, though, Kuemper was able to ease back into the lineup.
“Obviously when the guys score seven, that helps a lot,” Kuemper said.