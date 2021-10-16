DENVER While the Colorado Avalanche’s stars of the past reconvened to share memories, several current ones missed a late rally and eventual 5-3 loss to the St. Louis Blues.
A late and seemingly successful comeback was halted by an overturned goal with 2:49 left in the third period. Tyson Jost’s apparent tying goal was called back due to a kicking motion.
Defenseman Cale Makar said he watched the replay after the game.
“It’s a little bit of a tough one, obviously. That guy’s falling into him so if Josty keeps his leg there, it’s probably a snap in half,” Makar said. “Obviously he’s got to move it, but at the same time it looks like it was kicked.
“Tough one, but we definitely had a good effort at the end.”
Before Saturday night’s game, the Avalanche raised a banner featuring “Pierre Lacroix, architect” and a list of the former general manager’s accomplishments, to hang next to Joe Sakic’s retired No. 19. Lacroix, who came with the team to Colorado and is credited with helping build the 1996 and 2001 Stanley Cup winning teams, died in December at age 72.
Lacroix’s family was in attendance and the banner was carried out by a group of Avalanche greats – Sakic, Milan Hejduk, Ray Bourque, Adam Foote and Peter Forsberg.
“When you’re caught up in it, you don’t really understand what we did,” Forsberg said. “We actually won nine years in a row, the division...and then kept the team together.”
Foote told a story about Lacroix asking him to stop taking bad penalties.
“He really held us all accountable, I think,” Foote said.
Nathan MacKinnon, who tested positive for COVID-19, missed a second straight game to start the season. Gabriel Landeskog served the first half of a two-game suspension for boarding the Chicago Blackhawks’ Kirby Dach in the season opener.
In addition, Jack Johnson – who scored on a breakaway in the opener – was what the team termed a COVID protocol related absence. Forward Valeri Nichushkin is week-to-week with an upper-body injury. The Avalanche remain without the services of defenseman Devon Toews and backup goaltender Pavel Francouz.
Stefan Matteau, called up to help compensate for the missing players, was injured early in the game, leaving the Colorado bench even shorter.
“I think that everyone stayed committed,” J.T. Compher said. “We were throwing different lines out every few minutes. It was good attention and focus by the guys to stick with it.”
Justin Faulk scored St. Louis’ first goal. Brayden Schenn skated around Kurtis MacDermid, who made his season debut, to make it 2-1, then David Perron got past the Avalanche’s top defensive pairing of Makar and Samuel Girard to double the lead.
Andre Burakovsky converted a Nazem Kadri pass on Colorado’s first goal. Jost and Compher scored less than two minutes apart with Darcy Kuemper (23 saves) pulled for an extra attacker, turning an undermanned blowout into a close, plucky loss.
Kadri and Schenn dropped the gloves 40 seconds into the game. Kadri injured Faulk with a high hit when the teams met in the 2021 playoffs and was suspended for the rest of the postseason.