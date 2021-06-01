Blues Avalanche Hockey

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer uses his stick to carry a cap tossed on the ice after center Nathan MacKinnon notched a hat trick against the St. Louis Blues in the third period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Denver. Colorado won 6-3 to take the first two games of the series.

 David Zalubowski - staff, AP

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer is one of three finalists for the Vezina Trophy, awarded to “to the goaltender adjudged to be the best at his position.”

Grubauer is a finalist for the first time.

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy and Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury - who could be the goaltender at the other end of the ice Wednesday as Vegas and Colorado meet in the second round of the playoffs - are the other finalists.

The three goaltenders, all of whom are still playing in the postseason, were the top vote-getters from ballots submitted by NHL general managers after the regular season. The winner will be announced during the Stanley Cup Semifinals or Stanley Cup Final.

Grubauer is 5-0 this postseason, the longest win streak to start a playoff year in franchise history, according to the team.

Fleury is also a first-time finalist. Vasilevskiy won the trophy in 2018-19.

Grubauer tied for the NHL lead with a career-high seven shutouts and was second in wins (30) and goals-against average (1.95) among goaltenders with more than 10 games played. He’s the third goalie in franchise history to become a Vezina Trophy finalist (Patrick Roy, twice, and Semyon Varlamov) and would be the franchise’s first winner.

