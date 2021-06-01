Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer is one of three finalists for the Vezina Trophy, awarded to “to the goaltender adjudged to be the best at his position.”
Grubauer is a finalist for the first time.
Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy and Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury - who could be the goaltender at the other end of the ice Wednesday as Vegas and Colorado meet in the second round of the playoffs - are the other finalists.
The three goaltenders, all of whom are still playing in the postseason, were the top vote-getters from ballots submitted by NHL general managers after the regular season. The winner will be announced during the Stanley Cup Semifinals or Stanley Cup Final.
Grubauer is 5-0 this postseason, the longest win streak to start a playoff year in franchise history, according to the team.
Fleury is also a first-time finalist. Vasilevskiy won the trophy in 2018-19.
Grubauer tied for the NHL lead with a career-high seven shutouts and was second in wins (30) and goals-against average (1.95) among goaltenders with more than 10 games played. He’s the third goalie in franchise history to become a Vezina Trophy finalist (Patrick Roy, twice, and Semyon Varlamov) and would be the franchise’s first winner.