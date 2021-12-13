DENVER — Leaving Denver after Sunday night’s 3-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche, the Florida Panthers took a depth goaltender with them.

The Panthers claimed Jonas Johansson, the Avalanche’s No. 3 goaltender, off waivers on Monday. Colorado tried to send him to the Colorado Eagles (AHL) to make room for returning No. 2 Pavel Francouz.

Johansson, 26, hadn’t played a single AHL game yet this season. He backed up Darcy Kuemper for much of 2021-22 with nine appearances and six starts, most memorably a bounce-back, 19-save effort in Montreal. He’d allowed eight goals against the Toronto Maple Leafs the previous night.

With Francouz still sidelined in March, Johansson was acquired from the Buffalo Sabres for a 2021 sixth-round pick. He was in net for a 5-1 win over the L.A. Kings that clinched the Presidents’ Trophy last season.

Johansson finished his brief tenure in Colorado 8-3-2 with his first career shutout coming April 9.

Toews week’s third star

Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews was the NHL’s third star of the week with seven assists in four games. He had two helpers each against the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Rangers and three against the Detroit Red Wings. He’s averaging 1.25 points per game, a league-high for defensemen who have played at least five games (4 goals, 16 assists, 20 games).