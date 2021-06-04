LAS VEGAS -- The Golden Knights led a game they dominated for a combined 6:02, but scored in quick succession late to win Game 3, 3-2, and close the second-round series against the Colorado Avalanche to 2-1.

It was Colorado’s first loss of the postseason.

“For five periods straight now, they’ve been far more competitive than we have,” coach Jared Bednar said. “To dissect it any further than that is a waste of time.”

Vegas scored twice in 45 seconds in Friday’s third period. Max Pacioretty deflected a puck underneath a rising Philipp Grubauer (40 saves) for the game winner.

Jonathan Marchessault had tied the game with 5:18 left in regulation. Grubauer hit the splits to deny Marchessault but he threw the puck back toward the crease and it went in off Grubauer’s arm.

“We knew they were going to come in the last 10 minutes and that’s what they did,” forward Mikko Rantanen said.

Rantanen scored the Avalanche’s second goal on the power play. He watched and waited as Gabriel Landeskog got control of the puck after a faceoff win and sent it up the boards. Rantanen slammed a long shot past Marc-Andre Fleury (18 saves).

The goal Vegas had been threatening since the opening puck drop came from William Karlsson, who kicked a rebound to himself and scored four and a half minutes into the second period. The lead only lasted 1:29 thanks to Colorado’s reconfigured fourth line.

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare took the initial shot and Fleury allowed a long rebound. Carl Soderberg followed up and scored his first goal since returning to Colorado at the trade deadline.

Soderberg, 35, has been in and out of the lineup during the 2021 postseason. This was his third appearance.