The Avalanche caught a wave when Nazem Kadri scored three minutes into the third period on the power play, which had struggled. They’d previously paddled out when J.T. Compher snapped a six-game scoring drought — he only had one goal on the season — to tie the game in the second period.
But they couldn’t summon the effort needed to beat the Minnesota Wild, who bogged down the Avalanche and did what they do, but better, to run away with it in the third period. A silky smooth play capped by a goal from Ryan Hartman, followed by a breakaway goal from Nico Sturm 1:03 later, sent Colorado to a second straight home loss, 6-2.
Compher said the team prides itself on not dropping consecutive games.
“We did some things OK, but overall, it just wasn’t good enough through the lineup tonight,” he said.
The Avalanche (9-6-1) pulled Philipp Grubauer (19 saves) for the extra attacker, and the Wild scored into the empty net for the final total. The six goals allowed were a season high.
Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog called the group “snake-bitten” offensively.
“A little bit of adversity is good for us as a group, and it’s going to be good for us long term,” he said.
“Good teams find a way to turn these things around pretty quickly, and I have no doubt we’ll do that.”
There were several near-misses in the first period, including a post hit and a Valeri Nichushkin bid stopped by the outstretched leg of Kaapo Kahkonen (30 saves). Mats Zuccarello scored from a logic-defying angle to send the Wild into the first period break up 1-0.
Compher tied it on a passing play with Samuel Girard and Devon Toews. Then a Minnesota tip and a shorthanded goal put the Avalanche in a hole they never got out of.
“They scored some timely goals on us,” coach Jared Bednar said. “Most of it was our doing and our mistakes.”
Forward Brandon Saad missed the game as he and his wife were due to welcome a baby.