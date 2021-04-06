Across Colorado, people have been getting back to normal over the past several months and getting back to going out to shop and dine as well as for entertainment and fitness.
The increase in social mobility comes as coronavirus inoculation efforts have now reached more than 30% of the state’s population with at least a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.
Compiled cell phone data provided by SafeGraph, a data clearinghouse company, shows that more than any other category, Coloradans wanted to get back to the movies.
By mid-March, foot traffic to movie theaters more than doubled since late 2020.
Behind movie theaters, Coloradans wanted to get back to their in-person fitness routines and dining out, with gyms and restaurants showing the next largest increase in foot traffic. Since late 2020, restaurant foot traffic increased 83% and gym foot traffic increased 70%.
Shopping mall and grocery store foot traffic also increased by around 40% from late 2020.
Cell phone data for all categories of business also show how Coloradans hunker down during a big winter storm. During the days when the record-setting Winter Storm Xylia dumped feet of snow on Colorado, and in the following days as roads were still being cleared, cell phone data shows foot traffic to every category of business dropped significantly, but rebounded quickly over the following week.