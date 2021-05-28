On 9News last week, Kyle Clark took aim at Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman’s proposed citywide camping ban. His argument was strikingly void of substance.
“It is tough to find anyone who would call Denver’s homeless camping ban a success outside the people who are paid to convince you of that,” he began, before dismissing Coffman’s proposal. Clark suggested the mayor’s objective is merely “agenda setting” and a “red meat campaign issue” for upcoming city council elections. Unfortunately, he misses the real point raised by Coffman and camping ban advocates.
Last Saturday on KNUS radio, I extensively interviewed the mayor. Coffman first reflected on the time between Christmas and New Year’s, when he spent a week among the homeless in both shelters and encampments. One might call it “experiential learning,” a chance to witness firsthand and not just by reading others’ research.
Coffman has been accused of concluding, based on his experience, that “homelessness is a choice.” On the contrary, his view is far more nuanced than this. Coffman was very clear to distinguish between individuals and families who are homeless and tend to seek out shelters, compared with a subset who choose a camping “lifestyle.”
People who stay in encampments don’t go to shelters, Coffman noticed, while people in shelters don’t go to encampments. This is no minor distinction; it makes all the difference in clarifying his intent.
While a camping ban and homelessness are not mutually exclusive, the primary purpose of the proposed ordinance is to address camping itself, as the Gazette recently editorialized, including the many ailments it brings about. It’s not to criminalize the very real tragedies of homelessness or poverty.
As Coffman explained, the consequences of camping include “public health, public safety challenges of these camps. I am getting a lot of complaints, whether they’re allegations or people have direct evidence of a crime associated with these encampments, and people wandering through their neighborhoods and concerns about that. And then, of course, just the trash and the filth associated with them as a public health menace.”
Thus, the mayor’s main goal is to redress the grievances of numerous Aurora residents. Even so, such an ordinance would encourage campers to seek shelter and support, empowering them to improve their lives and seek greater opportunities. At the same time, no advocate of an Aurora camping ban I’m aware of — Coffman included — thinks it’s the “only way forward” to “end homelessness.” But how bad might the problem be in Denver if not for its camping ban?
It is important to note that the ordinance forbids removal from a camp until and unless a warning has been issued. Upon the second request, the individual(s) must have a place to go – a shelter – available before being removed. If shelter space isn’t available, they won’t be forced out.
Homelessness is not being criminalized. No one will go to jail for simply being homeless, nor will they be moved someplace else and told to fend for themselves.
Opponents ask how a camping ban “first” will help solve homelessness. They insist on a “housing first” approach instead.
To the extent that the proposed ordinance is a means of addressing homelessness, the city should have legal tools ready and available. Then, as Aurora expands available shelters and takes other steps, it can provide more shelter and support for individuals after they’ve been removed from encampments. Camping bans in no way negate other initiatives to address homelessness, but it makes sense to implement one while taking other steps.
Second, “housing first” is itself fundamentally flawed. The premise is that reliable housing is the fundamental problem of homelessness. Thus, government should provide housing — not to be confused with temporary shelter — without any preconditions. They claim “housing first” is “evidence-based” because it’s been studied by social scientists. It has been, yes — but predominantly on an individual basis.
In a detailed report last year, the Manhattan Institute evaluated the “evidence” used to support “housing first.” They wrote, “Given that, according to advocates, hundreds of localities have adopted housing first, one might have expected at least a handful of examples of communities where housing first has eliminated or drastically reduced homelessness in a manner noticeable to the broader public. That has not been the case.”
Indeed, California, New York and Washington are leaders in “housing first,” yet their camping and homelessness crises remain colossal.
Manhattan Institute also points out that scholars find “governments may need to create as many as 10 units of permanent supportive housing in order to reduce the local homeless population by one person.” Aurora already spends millions of dollars on services to the homeless and to help those struggling to afford housing. How much must the city now spend in taxpayer dollars on erroneous housing first programs?
In truth, Aurora, like any city, must balance the needs of residents who pay for their housing and expect safe, clean communities with the needs of campers and the homeless. Mayor Coffman’s levelheaded ordinance accomplishes just that.
Jimmy Sengenberger is host of “The Jimmy Sengenberger Show” on News/Talk 710 KNUS. He also hosts “Jimmy at the Crossroads,” a webshow and podcast in partnership with the Washington Examiner.