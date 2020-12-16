Selecting Colorado Springs as the permanent location for USSPACECOM is one in series of basing decisions that the United States military has made over many decades in the Pikes Peak Region. In establishing Camp Carson, Peterson Field, Ent Air Force Base (first home of NORAD), Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station, the United States Air Force Academy, and Falcon Air Force Station (now Schriever AFB), our community has risen to each occasion with our dedication and support to the process for the mission, and the people carrying out the mission, to call Colorado Springs home.
The Pikes Peak Region has rallied and delivered time after time to make space for new missions, protect their operational needs, and to offer a huge welcome to the service members and their families that locate here. The draw to Colorado Springs resides in the quality of our people and our incredibly beautiful natural setting. Residents of the Pikes Peak Region have extraordinary opportunities for taking advantage of the best of what Colorado has to offer. Easy access to the great outdoors occurs not only from a short car ride, but also from walking out the front door. We are blessed with easy access to the activities that people from other communities spend thousands on for their vacations – from every style of biking, world class skiing, rafting, rock climbing, bird watching, gold medal stream fly fishing, big game hunting, and thousands of miles of trails in our networked regional parks and national forests.
Building a brighter future for our region is a goal for many of us. It depends on industry, government, and our supporting community resources. We are seeing greater collaboration in industry sectors sparking innovation and entrepreneurial pursuits. We are seeing growth with business incubators and accelerators. Many of these opportunities bring industry and the military together with academia to solve the daunting challenges the future holds. We cannot ignore the promise of our talented future workforce now studying at USAFA, UCCS, CC, CTU, PPCC, and across our 14 public school districts. Over one third of the class of 2024 now studying at USAFA have expressed interest in the space career field. UCCS is growing its delivery of home gown talent to the space and national security sectors through its extensive computer science, communications, and electrical engineering programs. Investing in the expansion of the mission here grows our potential for greater diversity in STEM based career fields and attracting even more advanced engineering talent.
Building on our legacy, expanding current capabilities, and providing necessary critical infrastructure to support national security missions is what we do in Colorado Springs.
The significant capacity for development on our local critical space mission installations offer secure locations from which missions can be accomplished. Future state-of-the-art facilities can be brought online with no disruption to 24/7/365 operations already happening here. Each of our local installations has capacity for adding facilities and our community has been doing all the right things to protect and support those missions through our cooperation in joint land use planning, far sighted infrastructure investments, transportation improvements, and acquisition of buffers to ensure critical areas are not encroached on.
I believe strongly that it is our community that seals the deal for selecting Colorado Springs – whether for expanding an established presence, to locating new operations, and for people that decide to permanently locate here. We are a vibrant community that values being a great place to live, work, play, to raise kids, explore the natural world, and answer the call to protect our nation and the world. We build great neighborhoods and are expanding the range of choices from downtown to the suburbs.
Colorado Springs is moving forward with developments that offer expanded residential, commercial, and recreational opportunities.
Near Peterson AFB, just south of the airport, is the Peak Innovation Park with a mix of office, hotels, retail, and significant industrial development. Innovation is front and center downtown with the Catalyst Campus, and along the I-25 corridor where numerous defense and commercial space focused companies are located. Across the region residential options are expanding with continued single-family developments and more multifamily projects in both urban and suburban settings.
Our promising future as the permanent home for USSPACECOM is based on a track record of success in meeting the need for space operational expertise here in Colorado Springs.
Andrea Barker is a principal with HB&A Architecture and Planning, a member of the Board of Directors with the Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC, and participant in the Colorado 30 Group.