Children's Hospital in Aurora is seeking platelet donors who could make the difference between "a child bleeding to death or living to see Christmas," according to its doctor in charge of transfusions.
"That's really blunt, but it's the truth," said Kyle Annen, medical director for transfusion service at Children's Hospital Colorado's Anschutz Medical Campus.
While the center hasn't seen a decrease in donors since last year, it has seen an increase in need as of late — primarily due to bone-marrow transplant and cardiac patients, Annen said.
Last month was the center's busiest month ever, and increased need has continued through November, Annen said.
Adding to the challenge is platelets only last for seven days after collection, compared to 42 days with whole blood.
"As soon as we get it in the door, it's being transfused," she said of platelet donations. "We have to make sure we're getting more people coming in."
The center saw a "huge influx" of donors this spring that has since subsided to normal levels, Annen said. She worries that with COVID cases surging again and the holidays upon us, potential donors won't show up — due to pandemic-related fears or typical holiday busyness. Quarantines also reduce the potential donor pool, she added.
The hospital has an excellent COVID-screening system set up, Annen said, with multiple checks, booths spaced 6 feet apart, masked staff and areas wiped down in between donors.
"We've done absolutely everything we can think of to try to make it safe, so donors can feel safe," Annen said.
In response to demand the center has added weekend donation hours, she added.
While the platelet donation process typically takes an hour to an hour and a half, longer than the time required to donate red blood cells, platelet donors tend not to feel fatigued after because they retained those red blood cells, she said.
What's more, platelets can be donated every two weeks versus every eight weeks in the case of red blood cells, she said.
While restrictions still exist for donors regarding previous travel, need-stick injuries and the like, wait times after such events have recently been shortened, said Annen, who encouraged anyone interested in donating to call (729) 777-5398 to inquire about their eligibility. Prospective donors can also visit childrenscolorado.org/community/support-childrens-colorado/give-blood.
Donations "are definitely staying in Colorado and definitely helping a child in Colorado," she said. "You're specifically designating your blood to go to a child when you come to Children's."