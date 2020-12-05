PUEBLO • Virtual learning didn’t affect the Cherry Creek football team this season — at least when it comes to the playbook.
Saturday, Cherry Creek flexed its intricate offense in the Colorado High School Activities Association Class 5A state championship against Valor Christian, defeating the Eagles 21-0 for the program’s second straight 5A title.
“We spend a lot of time trying to put them in positive positions, create things that we feel like they can take advantage of, and then it’s up to them to get into the packets and study,” said Cherry Creek coach Dave Logan. “This group works hard and they love football. It’s impossible to compare teams, but this is a special one and I’ve been blessed to work with these guys.”
Senior Myles Purchase split his time at running back through the postseason, and ran for two touchdowns against Valor, including a 44-yard rush on the Bruins’ first possession.
Purchase, a three-star corner committed to Iowa State, also pulled down an interception — his sixth of the year to help earn him the MVP ball for the championship.
“We have to work a lot to put the formula in for this game right here,” Purchase said. “We worked day in and day out to put me in the offense I was in, and defense to make sure I was in the right position to make plays, and at the end of the day we were able to do that.”
Purchase’s addition to Creek’s complicated offense threw more gasoline on the fire as Valor Christian struggled to find an answer in the first half.
“We have a complicated playbook and it feels like it wasn’t as much of a game as the score might’ve showed,” said senior quarterback Julian Hammond. “Even though we only won by 21, it feels like we beat them worse than it looked.”
The Bruins capped the scoring midway through the second quarter with a 30-yard touchdown pass from Hammond to senior Chase Penry.
Valor Christian was in the red zone just once, but Cherry Creek’s defense held strong and forced the Eagles to go for it on fourth and 14.
Valor quarterback Sean McNair took three steps back searching for a receiver in the end zone, completely unaware that 6-foot-2, 210-pound Malik Majekodunmi was plowing through the line. Majekodunmi stripped the ball, which was recovered by senior tackle Branden Jackson, as McNair was going down.
Despite not finding the end zone in the second half, Hammond showed off his powerful arm and mobility against the Valor Christian defense. But you won’t find him on the gridiron next year as the 6-foot-2 point guard will play basketball at the University of Colorado-Boulder.
“Basketball is what I’ve always wanted to play, I’m just happy I have the opportunity to play that in college and also come out here and play four years of football and win two state championships,” Hammond said.
Penry, who had more than 640 yards and eight touchdowns entering the title game, was the team’s top receiver in 2018 when Cherry Creek fell to Valor 24-14 in the 5A title game.
While Logan said his team didn’t discuss their 2018 meeting with the Eagles, he said he believes their experience in big games helped keep them composed against Valor Christian, which has won seven state titles in the last decade.
The win marked the program’s 11th state championship and ninth for Logan, who credited his players’ love of football for their intensity and willingness to persevere through one of the most unique seasons ever.
“As a coach two or three times in the season you have to put your foot down because (your players) are not locked in, but these guys never spit the bit one time,” Logan said. “Practices were different, couldn’t work one’s against one’s, we had to work in pods — there were a lot of things I’m really proud of, and not just my team, but teams around the state and what they were able to accomplish because this was a very, very challenging year.”