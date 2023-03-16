In governing, as in life, timing is everything. That’s why I’m supporting Kelly Brough for Denver mayor. She is the leader we need for the time we are in.

As a Denver resident, former Denver district attorney and Colorado governor, I’ve seen this city through its ups and downs. In the last three years. Mayor Michael Hancock steered Denver through a global pandemic, which hit our economy hard and created millions of dollars in budget deficits. Now, the city’s economy is back on track but like so many cities around the country, Denver is facing significant challenges.

In the wake of the pandemic, the city has witnessed a spike in homicides, gun violence and overdose deaths, sky-high housing and rental prices and a major increase in the number of homeless people living on our streets.

Solving these challenging and complex issues require a proven leader like Kelly who knows how to bring diverse groups together to reach compromises and who has the executive experience both inside and outside of government to get things done.

I first met Kelly 30 years ago during the creation of Drug Court when I was the Denver D.A. The court — only the eighth of its type in the country at the time — integrates substance abuse and mental health treatment, intensive supervision and judicial oversight to promote public safety and individual responsibility. At the time, Drug Court was still a novel approach to dealing with repeat drug offenders. It was very difficult to pivot from a purely punitive system to one that was a mix of treatment and criminal justice.

But Kelly was masterful at facilitating stakeholders through this long, hard process and having the type of honest, pointed community conversations that Denver needed then — and needs now.

While I was governor, she was chief of staff to Denver Mayor John Hickenlooper. I saw her continue to build bridges, unify people in search of solutions and skillfully handle municipal policy issues that intersected with state business. She later used these talents as the first female CEO of the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce.

What also separates Kelly from other candidates is that she directly relates to so many of the people struggling in Denver. Her father was murdered, leaving her mother to raise two young children alone in rural Montana. Later, when her stepfather was injured and couldn’t work, her family relied on government assistance to make ends meet until he earned a degree and found a good job. She managed to save $10,000 working at Dairy Queen to go to college, where she continued to work nights and weekends to pay for her degree. After graduation, she and her husband moved to Denver, where she completed her MBA and had two daughters. Tragically, he suffered from addiction and eventually committed suicide, leaving her to raise her two girls alone.

Her determination, strength and help from the community is what kept her moving forward and gave her the compassion for so many who face significant challenges. This is especially important when it comes to addressing homelessness. Living on the streets is neither safe nor dignified — for both the people experiencing homelessness and the broader community. Kelly has a comprehensive plan to address homelessness on Day One that includes our regional partners, including the five mayors who have endorsed her. Perhaps most importantly, Kelly will eliminate unsanctioned encampments within her first year in office. What does that mean? People cannot continue under any circumstances to sleep on the sidewalk. But she won’t just sweep them into another neighborhood or city. Instead, her multi-faceted approach requires not only providing housing, which is essential, but mental health care, treatment for substance abuse disorders, child care, employment help and other wrap-around services critical for those experiencing homelessness.

Denver needs a mayor who understands the complexity of the challenges Denver faces. A mayor who has proven leadership skills and expertise in solving problems collaboratively and executive experience in both the public and private sectors. A mayor with compassion and commitment to community shaped by challenging life experiences.

That mayor is Kelly Brough.

Bill Ritter was the Democratic governor of Colorado from 2007 to 2011 and served as Denver’s district attorney from 1993 to 2005.