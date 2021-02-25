In an expected move, the Broncos released defensive tackle Jurrell Casey Thursday morning, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Gazette has confirmed this report.

The move frees up approximately $11.875 million in cap space, giving the Broncos now close to $43 million in cap space. Casey, who was traded to the Broncos from the Titans for a seventh round pick in March 2020, had two years left on his $60.4 million contract, but none of that was guaranteed, making this an easy move for Denver. He played in only three games for the Broncos, logging 14 tackles, before suffering a torn bicep in Week 3.

Casey's release comes just 15 days after the Broncos released veteran cornerback A.J. Bouye, which created close to $13 million in cap space. Releasing the two veterans was a pivotal move for the Broncos, as they look to re-sign safety Justin Simmons and defensive tackle Shelby Harris to longer deals this offseason.

Cornerback and defensive line have now become two of the highest priority positions this offseason. Many have linked Denver to taking a corner at the No. 9 position in the upcoming draft, while younger players like Dre'Mont Jones and McTelvin Agim are expected to fill Casey's void, much like they did this past season.

With $43 million in cap space, the Broncos now have the fourth most space in the league. This will allow Denver to not only re-sign a couple key players, but also potentially pursue key free agents or trade for a superstar quarterback, such as DeShaun Watson or Russell Wilson, who might each be on the market soon.