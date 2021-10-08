ENGLEWOOD • Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater continues to take the right steps to play Sunday, after being a full participant in Friday's practice.
Bridgewater, who suffered a concussion in the first half of the Ravens' game last weekend, did not practice Wednesday and was limited Thursday. It would appear Bridgewater will play Sunday, though, as long as he passes one final test Saturday. He is expected to play in Pittsburgh.
"Right now, he's progressed nicely," coach Vic Fangio said. "He's cleared up to this point. They'll decide (Saturday) for the final verdict."
The Broncos expect to have several other starters return this week from injury, including guards Dalton Risner and Graham Glasgow, both of whom have been trending in the right direction during practice, Fangio said. They could also "possibly" have back cornerback Ronald Darby (hamstring) and running back Mike Boone (quad), who have both been on the injured reserve.
Along with those four, there are five other players listed as questionable for Sunday's game: cornerback Pat Surtain II (chest), receiver/returner Diontae Spencer (chest), linebacker Baron Browning (back), outside linebacker Andre Mintze (hamstring) and running back Melvin Gordon (lower leg), who Fangio is confident will play. Wide receiver Courtland Sutton is also listed as questionable, after rolling an ankle during Friday's practice.
One player the Broncos definitely will be without is second-string tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, who suffered a hamstring injury during Wednesday's practice. Okwuegbunam has caught nine passes for 57 yards and one touchdown this season.
"He's two days into it," Fangio said, "but we'll see and make a decision by Saturday if it's worth putting him on the IR or not."