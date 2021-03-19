The deal is finally done.

It took the Broncos two years and two franchise tags, but Denver and safety Justin Simmons have reached a long-term deal that makes him the highest paid safety in the NFL, a source confirmed to The Gazette. The deal is for four years, $61 million with $35 million guaranteed.

At approximately $15 million per year, Simmons would surpass Arizona's Budda Baker at $14.75 million for highest paid safety.

This news comes only 12 hours after General Manager George Paton addressed negotiations with Simmons, only a couple weeks after he franchise tagged Simmons to allow more time for a deal to happen.

“I think we’re making progress," Paton said Thursday. "I don’t know when it will happen, but I believe we are making progress and that’s been a priority since I’ve gotten here.”

This is something both Simmons and the Broncos have wanted for some time, as he's become one of the best safeties in the NFL the last two seasons. In 2019, he was named a first-team All-Pro with 93 tackles, 15 pass breakups and four interceptions. And in 2020, he made his first Pro Bowl with 96 tackles, nine pass breakups and five interceptions.