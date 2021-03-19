The deal is finally done.

It took the Broncos two years and two franchise tags, but Denver and safety Justin Simmons have reached a long-term deal that makes him the highest paid safety in NFL history, a source confirmed to The Gazette. The deal is for four years, $61 million with $35 million guaranteed.

At approximately $15.25 million per year, Simmons surpasses Arizona's Budda Baker at $14.75 million for highest paid safety.

"I'm beyond excited to be a Bronco," Simmons said on Instagram Friday. "Broncos Country, thank you for having my back and helping me grow these past five years. Can't wait to see what these next four years bring, and that's winning."

This news comes only 12 hours after General Manager George Paton addressed negotiations with Simmons, only a couple weeks after he franchise tagged Simmons to allow more time for a deal to happen.

“I think we’re making progress," Paton said Thursday. "I don’t know when it will happen, but I believe we are making progress and that’s been a priority since I’ve gotten here.”

This is something both Simmons and the Broncos have wanted for some time, as he's become one of the best safeties in the NFL the last two seasons. In 2019, he was named a first-team All-Pro with 93 tackles, 15 pass breakups and four interceptions. And in 2020, he made his first Pro Bowl with 96 tackles, nine pass breakups and five interceptions.

Off the field, Simmons has become not only one of the biggest leaders in the Broncos organization, but also in the Denver community. He's been a large part of the Broncos' social justice initiative, Inspire Change, and has been nominated as the franchise's Walter Payton Man of the Year Award in both 2019 and 2020. He is also a three-time recipient of the Darrent Williams Good Guy Award voted on by the local media.

Simmons has said in the past that he didn't want to just stay in Denver to play, but to continue his work off the field. And that doesn't seem to be changing.

"To the Denver community, in general, the work must not stop," Simmons wrote in his post Friday. "We all have a platform to help create positive impacts in our communities. Let us all make the world a better place and let's start in our own backyards. I promise I will continue to be here."