DENVER — What, Vic Fangio worried?
Not when it comes to facing an NFL opponent that’s come down with positive COVID-19 tests.
Asked if he is concerned about the Broncos playing the Patriots on Sunday — with star players Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore having tested positive — Fangio expressed none.
“I feel fine. I go to the grocery store too,” Fangio said Wednesday. “I just have a lot of confidence in the NFL, the players union. They’re doing a good job working together on these issues.”
You can say that again: the NFL announced that last week it administered over 14,200 tests with only 11 confirmed positives among players, an extraordinary rate of success. The Broncos don’t know if Newton will play Sunday, but Fangio said he always prepares his defense to know the backup quarterback as well. And he’s preparing as if Broncos-Patriots will not be interrupted due to the positive tests.
"We have a very responsible group of players and coaches and organization," Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Tuesday on a conference call with Broncos media. "We’ve done a lot to make things as possible as we can."
Broncos quarterback Drew Lock, who has missed the past two games, was scheduled to return to practice Wednesday for the first time since suffering a shoulder injury in Week 2. The Broncos haven’t made a decision on their own starting quarterback against the Patriots. If Lock can't go, Brett Rypien would be the starter.
“We’re not going to give him (Lock) a full workload today, today being his first day back to practice,” Fangio said.
Elsewhere on the injury front, Fangio said running back Phillip Lindsay will play for the first time since the season opener. KJ Hamler is out, while Noah Fant and AJ Bouye are considered “long shots” to face the Patriots.
Newton, who's in his first season with the Patriots but has a long, eventful history against the Broncos, is unlikely to play on Sunday, according to an NFL Network report.
“Me, personally, I’m comfortable with traveling and going there (to Foxboro),” Broncos kicker and player rep Brandon McManus said. “I’ve seen the protocols. They’ve worked, obviously. They’ll continue to work as long as we have compliance on them.”
The NFL conducted its own investigation into the Patriots' virus situation, including watching surveillance tapes from the team's facility.
"What we found there was the compliance was very high," NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills told NFL.com. "Cam Newton was wearing a mask, he was wearing a tracking device, and everyone around him was wearing a mask."