The United States recently celebrated Juneteenth, the new national holiday in honor of the freeing of the slaves at the end of the Civil War.
Here is something I noticed. If you subtract one letter “e” from Juneteenth, you get Junetenth.
And June Tenth is the date that, in 1964, two-thirds of the United States Senate voted to cloture a Southern filibuster and speed to final passage the Civil Rights Act of 1964. That is the law that ended legal racial segregation in the United States.
Thus it is that Juneteenth (actually short for June Nineteenth) celebrates the end of slavery in 1865 – and June Tenth memorializes the end of racial segregation 99 years later in 1964.
Slavery and racial segregation are considered two of the major shortcomings of American democracy throughout its long history. The termination of each of them, one by Civil War and the other by Act of Congress, are doubtless two of the more important dates in the history of minority liberation in the United States.
Notice that June Tenth and Juneteenth are only nine days apart on the calendar. Why not also keep in mind June Tenth while celebrating Juneteenth? The similarity of the two words turns them into an easily remembered slogan: “Juneteenth 1865 – slavery ends; June Tenth 1964 – racial segregation ends.”
June Tenth is the logical date to memorialize the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The new law was subjected to the longest filibuster in the history of the U.S. Senate. Southern senators talked endlessly against the proposed law in hopes of preserving the racial segregation of hotels, motels, bars, restaurants, swimming pools, and ice rinks that characterized the American South at that time.
There was only one way to stop a Senate filibuster. Two-thirds of the senators (67 out of 100 senators) would have to vote for cloture, a motion to end the debate and force a final vote on the bill. It was clear that both Democrats and Republicans would have to join forces in the Senate to garner the 67 votes required.
It was well known that almost all civil rights bills had failed in the Senate in the past because of the great difficulty of getting a successful cloture vote.
The drone and drawl of the filibuster lasted for three months, from March through June of 1964. Senators debated constantly on the Senate floor for eight hours a day, six-days a week. At long last the cloture vote on the Civil Rights Act of 1964 was scheduled for 10 A.M. on June 10, 1964.
The visitor galleries in the Senate chamber were packed full. Supporters overflowed into the hallways and then out to the Capitol grounds. There was an anticipatory atmosphere around the Capitol as lobbyists and congressional aides who had worked so hard on the proposed law wandered about and waited to get the word that the cloture vote had succeeded – or failed.
This cloture vote was considered so important that all three major television networks – ABC, CBS, and NBC – covered it live vote-by-vote. Out on the Capitol lawn, television reporter Roger Mudd posted each senator’s vote on a large scoreboard as it was telephoned to him by a colleague in the press section inside the Senate chamber.
And then it was done. The debate on the Civil Rights Act of 1964 was “clotured” by a vote of 71 to 29, four more votes than needed for the required two-thirds majority of 67. As expected, the Senate quickly gave final passage to the bill. It was immediately signed into law by President Lyndon Johnson.
And so it was that the cloture of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 on June 10, 1964, was the key event in the law’s enactment. The impact of the new law on minority rights in the United States was significant. The coalition of Democrats and Republicans that came together to cloture the Civil Rights Act of 1964 joined together again to successfully cloture Southern filibusters of both the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and the Housing Rights Act of 1968.
And the new law accomplished much more than ending racial segregation. It protected the minority rights of Americans without regard to race, religion, and national origin. It ended racial segregation in public facilities such as hospitals and city halls and in private employment.
Juneteenth celebrates the end of slavery and June Tenth memorializes the end of racial segregation. They are an amazing pair. It is quite a coincidence that their spellings are just one letter, the letter “e”, different, and that their dates on the calendar are just nine days apart.