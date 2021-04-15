Isolation, fear of the virus, angering political turmoil. The past 12 months have been difficult for us all, to put it simply. Once this pandemic nears its end, we’ll be discussing the psychological effects on many for years to come. There will be studies from the doctors in the fields from our most prestigious academic institutions, rhetoric from the classic lineup of political pundits, and plenty of social media commentary.
Initial polling shows that the percentage of American adults reporting symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder has risen from 11% to 41% during the pandemic. Not surprisingly, younger adults and those in poverty have even higher numbers. Around 25% of young adults have also reported an increase in their substance use.
It’s important that we take action now to provide resources to those who are feeling despair and depression before it’s too late. There will be plenty of time — and plenty of voices — to assign blame. But our children who’ve fallen behind — academically and emotionally — can’t wait for a verdict that will never come, nor can the thousands of Coloradans who have been dealing with lockdowns and restrictions that have kept them away from loved ones and alone with their own thoughts.
That’s why I was proud to offer a few amendments to the Colorado state budget just last week to provide additional funding for mental health programs that are effective and consequential in our mutual fight against mental illness.
One amendment I proposed will increase funding for the School Bullying Prevention and Education Program by $2 million. This program was originally created with the legalization of marijuana in Colorado, and while the program is normally funded at around $2 million per year, I felt it was necessary to double that considering our unique circumstances. The program provides grants to Colorado school districts to implement strategies to reduce bullying in our schools. It passed with bipartisan support, 29 to 6.
Another amendment will increase funding for school-based health centers by $2 million. These centers help provide mental health counseling to our students at their schools, which is especially important for low-income students whose families cannot normally afford such services. It passed with bipartisan support, 18 to 17.
I also offered an amendment to increase funding for the Suicide Prevention Program by $500,000. This program helps identify at-risk communities and provides community funding to get resources to those individuals who need it most, such as veterans, LGBTQ youth, and more. It passed with bipartisan support, 21 to 14.
In normal years, it’s not common to see amendments from members of the minority party adopted into the budget. Clearly, this isn’t a normal year, and I was both humbled and excited to see the bipartisan support my amendments received. It shows a commitment from both sides to this important issue.
Are these amendments enough? Not at all. Our state government, our non-profit organizations, our churches, our communities, and our cul-de-sacs must do all they can to reach out a hand to those suffering. I am in talks with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to ensure that we allocate portions of the federal funds we will see come to Colorado toward mental health services as well. With over $4 billion coming, we must ensure that we keep mental health near the top of our priority list.
We’ll keep working to find bipartisan, legislative solutions, but keep in mind that you too can make a difference. Call that friend, send that message. It may make more of an impact than any government programs could ever make.
Jim Smallwood, a Republican from Parker, represents District 4 in the Colorado Senate.