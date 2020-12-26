As we get ready for the holidays, we must consider the digital ecosystem in which we do most of our online shopping – and remember those who are losing out. The pandemic that we are facing has made it abundantly clear that companies like Amazon, Apple, Google and others are a monolithic force in today’s business ecosystem. Increasingly, they are curbing small business owners and local merchants alike.
The good news is that this dynamic is getting more and more scrutiny from politicians on both sides of the aisle. Democrats and Republicans in Colorado have found common ground to face this issue. Attorney General Phil Weiser is participating in a nationwide effort by state attorneys general to file antitrust suits against Facebook. Recently, 4th Congressional District U.S. Rep. Ken Buck echoed these sentiments, writing, “Big Tech’s reckoning has just begun.”
Instead of collaborating with small businesses and local producers, Big Tech companies like Amazon actively work against them. Through our work at the Aurora Chamber of Commerce, we have heard testimony from business owners across many industries.
Our friends, neighbors and colleagues have told us that Amazon frequently misrepresents information. A recent investigation by the U.S. House Judiciary Committee confirmed this, writing, “Amazon’s pattern of exploiting sellers, enabled by its market dominance, raises serious competition concerns.” The House Judiciary study notes that Amazon’s control of the online retail market disadvantages third-party sellers, who often have no choice but to use Amazon’s service.
One would hope that a company of such scale would actively partner with small businesses, and work to build back the community. Instead, Amazon has chosen to do the opposite, even referring to third party vendors and local businesses as “internal competitors” per the Judiciary Committee’s report.
Immigrant and minority-owned businesses are especially vulnerable to Amazon and its anti-competitive practices. First-generation business owners often have fewer tools and less access to resources, and rely on the support of their local communities. Our fundamental goal at the Aurora Chamber of Commerce is to provide access, advocacy and influence for small businesses and local entrepreneurs.
I currently run the most diverse Chamber in Colorado, proudly representing business owners and entrepreneurs from around the world, including Korea, Latin America and Ethiopia. This diversity strengthens our community, grows our economy and allows folks to find meaningful jobs, which provide skills and experience to advance their careers.
Local businesses have a meaningful stake in their community, and they use their profits to invest back into their businesses and the place that they call home. Amazon on the other hand, serves distant shareholders who do not have any stake in the economic health of a place like Bowling Green, Kentucky; Akron, Ohio or Aurora, Colorado.
Every single day and many times each day we at the Aurora Chamber urge and encourage business and political leaders to: Shop local, support our brick and mortar small businesses. Order takeout once a week for curbside pickup, your neighborhood restaurants and your neighbors and friends need help. Its our duty.
Amazon must be held accountable for its anti-competitive practices and its unfair control of the online market. Unlike Amazon, the working people and small business owners represented by the Aurora Chamber cannot afford expensive Washington, D.C. lobbyists to advance their interests.
Therefore, we must recognize the importance of this issue, as the stakes are too high for complacency. Continued investigations against Amazon, paired with sustainable antitrust regulations, will allow Amazon to retain employees while simultaneously encouraging a competitive marketplace. The solution is simple – healthy ecosystems require diversity to grow, and healthy competition is necessary for long-term sustainability. The same holds true for our economy, and we Coloradans know to respect nature.
Kevin Hougen is president and chief executive officer of the Aurora Chamber of Commerce, a position he has held since 1997.