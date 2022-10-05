A little over 50 years ago, I served my country in Vietnam, where I received the Purple Heart for wounds sustained in action. After leaving the Army, I spent a few decades in the banking profession before the chair of the JeffCo Dems approached me about establishing a veterans initiative.
Colorado is home to more than 400,000 veterans, and there are thousands of veterans in Jefferson County, and we wanted to start the group to serve as a voice of advocacy for veteran causes throughout the county. Today more than 100 people are either members or actively participating in the work of our group.
This state is one of the best states in the country to be a veteran — in large part because Colorado’s U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet has strived to bring our voices to Washington over the last 13 years.
Bennet helped pass the bipartisan Honoring Our PACT Act, which will ensure veterans who have been exposed to toxic burn pits from Vietnam to Afghanistan get benefits at the VA. He also co-sponsored the Forever GI Bill Housing Payment Fulfillment Act, the Female Veteran Suicide Prevention Act, and the Commander John Scott Hannon Veterans Mental Health Care Improvement Act of 2020 — three major pieces of bipartisan legislation that have helped make sure Colorado’s veterans are getting the adequate care and resources to address mental health.
A little over 10 years ago, it was Bennet, alongside former U.S. Sen. Mark Udall and U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter, who pushed the VA to sign the contract to begin on the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center in Aurora.
When the project faced cost overruns and constant delays, it was Bennet who secured a hearing on the delays with the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee in 2015, and it was Bennet who passed the bipartisan legislation that transferred construction management of the project to the Army Corps of Engineers.
It took a long time, but because Bennet and Perlmutter never stopped listening to and fighting for Colorado’s veterans, we now have a modern VA hospital in Colorado as a result.
As chair of the Jeffco Dems Veterans Initiative, I know there is still a lot of work that needs to be done. Colorado veterans tell me they are facing unequal access to the services they need. Veterans in rural parts of the state have to drive for hours to access health care services, some face difficulty finding stable employment, and many still struggle with the invisible wounds of war.
Colorado’s veterans need someone in the Senate who recognizes that addressing the issues we face should be bipartisan — and Bennet is that person.
No one has been a better advocate for Colorado’s veterans in the Senate than Bennet, and there is no one I would rather have fighting for us over the next six years than him.
Carl Hamm, of Golden, is chair of the Jefferson County Democrats’ Veterans Initiative.