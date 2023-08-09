Colorado boasts a long and storied history of economic booms, including the famed gold rush in 1858, nearly two decades before it achieved statehood. Today, Colorado is experiencing new rush — a surge of clean energy manufacturers flocking to the state. This growth is firmly rooted in the sustainable expansion of wind, solar, and battery technologies to address current and future demands.

Colorado is on a mission to establish itself as a clean energy leader, and its pro-green energy environment has become a welcoming location for companies like Amprius Technologies, an American-based lithium-ion battery manufacturer. The demand for domestically produced lithium-ion batteries has never been greater. Despite a projected 10-fold capacity increase in the next five years, the U.S. only accounts for 6% of global battery manufacturing, while China dominates production with 77% of the global supply.

The importance of U.S.-manufactured lithium-ion batteries extends beyond economic considerations. They are essential for national security, aviation, transportation, and communications. Amprius’ products are used to power aircraft, drones, satellites, and various devices used by the U.S. Army and aviation industry.

Our silicon anode batteries are founded on cutting-edge technology pioneered at Stanford University. These next-generation silicon anodes provide 10X the capacity of traditional graphite anodes. This capacity increase enables Amprius batteries to have 2X higher energy density and 5X higher power density. As a result, our batteries are smaller and more powerful, while at the same time lasting longer and charging faster.

Earlier this year, Amprius announced its plans to establish a new lithium-ion battery manufacturing facility in Brighton. The company aims to repurpose a significant portion of the state’s largest single-story industrial building, a former distribution and fulfillment center used by Kmart, Sears, and Costco. This transformation will result in a state-of-the-art lithium-ion battery manufacturing facility.

The factory is targeted to be operational in 2025 and will be developed in phases. It is expected to initially create over 330 high-paying jobs, with an initial investment of $190 million in phase 1.

Amprius’ commitment to lithium-ion battery technologies aligns seamlessly with Gov. Polis’ ambitious goal of achieving 100% renewable energy by 2040. Selecting Colorado as the location for our factory marks a significant milestone for Amprius, and we are excited about contributing to Colorado’s renewable energy roadmap.

Colorado met all our criteria for a new manufacturing location. Amprius worked closely with the state of Colorado, the Colorado Economic Development Commission, Adams County, and the City of Brighton to finalize our decision, ultimately choosing Colorado among the 12 other states under consideration.

We want to build our facility in a state that embraces green energy and welcomes clean energy manufacturers. Colorado’s central location, proximity to essential materials required for battery production, and excellent transportation infrastructure played pivotal roles in this choice.

Additionally, the existing building is equipped with sufficient power and has an ideal layout for our lithium-ion battery factory.

It’s important for our employees to live in a state which provides a great quality of life and a good educational system. We plan to partner with local schools and universities to promote science, technology, and math disciplines and participate in charitable giving to support the local community. Amprius remains committed to maximizing social impacts while minimizing environmental footprints. And most importantly, we want to assure our Brighton neighbors that our factory will be safe.

The safety of our employees, our neighbors, and the environment is of the utmost importance to Amprius.

Our facility will adhere to all fire safety codes, featuring state-of-the-art engineering and safety controls to mitigate gas, odor, noise, and toxic chemical emissions. The company will comply with all federal, state, and local environmental, health, and safety regulatory requirements.

Through our community outreach, we have worked diligently to inform and educate our neighbors about the measures being taken to protect them and the environment. Amprius is eager to become an active member of Colorado’s vibrant business community and contribute to the state’s vision of becoming a national leader in clean energy manufacturing.

Historians will undoubtedly recognize Colorado’s efforts in the 2020s as a pivotal moment in the clean energy rush.

Kang Sun has served as Amprius’ president and chief executive officer since February 2017 and as a director on the Amprius Board since December 2016, and is a globally recognized business executive and industry visionary. He holds a Ph.D. in chemistry from Brown University, an M.S. in chemistry from the University of Georgia and a B.S. in chemistry from Nanjing University, China.