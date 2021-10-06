Award-winning Colorado journalist David Migoya is joining The Denver Gazette’s growing team as a senior investigative reporter.
“I’m excited about joining The Gazette staff to continue to produce the type of investigative journalism that’s probative, insightful and meaningful,” Migoya said. “Its readers deserve and will receive nothing less.”
Migoya will team up with Christopher Osher and Evan Wyloge on the Colorado Watch investigative team, focusing on investigative projects and accountability journalism. Osher and Migoya worked together before when they were both members of The Denver Post’s investigative reporting team.
“I know having worked with David in the past what a fierce and dedicated reporter he is,” Osher said in a statement. “I could not be more proud to join forces with him again and have him on The Gazette’s Colorado Watch team. He is driven to uncover wrongdoing and is all about making sure public officials live up to the expectations the public sets for them. His hiring ensures Colorado Watch will continue to produce the in-depth, groundbreaking work our readers expect from us.”
Migoya was a founding member of the investigations team at The Denver Post and has worked on investigative projects there since 1999. He has also worked at publications in New York City, St. Louis and Detroit over a 38-year career.
His work has been recognized by Investigative Reporters & Editors, the Society of Professional Journalists, the Scripps Howard Foundation, the Society of Business Editors and Writers and the National Association of Real Estate Editors.
His 2018 expose about hidden court cases across Colorado was chosen as the state’s best work of journalism by the Colorado Press Association. He also was a co-recipient of this year’s First Amendment Award from the Society of Professional Journalists’ Colorado Pro Chapter.
Six investigations have been launched following Migoya’s reporting on circumstances surrounding a $2.5 million Colorado Judicial Department contract given to a former employee who threatened a tell-all sexual discrimination lawsuit.
“His expertise, diligence and drive are sure to take the Colorado Watch team to new heights in our investigative reporting, and he also will be a resource that younger reporters at The Gazette can draw on for knowledge about how to approach investigative reporting,” Osher said.