Goals were flying in in both directions during the Colorado Avalanche’s longest road swing of the season. They headed home with a 3-1-1 trip record.
They’ve scored the most goals per game – 4.26 per game – and allowed the sixth-most, 3.43, in the league through 23 games. The teams surrounding them in the latter category have single-digit wins. The ratio is holding up, however, and the Avalanche are 14-7-2 and tied for second in the Central Division with games in hand.
Colorado's goaltending depth was tested and timely saves were an issue. The No. 3 and 4 goaltenders made up the tandem for most of the road trip and there was even an emergency backup scenario in the first period against the Maple Leafs while Justus Annunen made his way to Toronto. He made his NHL debut and first start on the trip.
Colorado was beaten soundly by Toronto, the lasting image one of Auston Matthews alone with the puck on the doorstep. The Avalanche ended on a high note, however, ending the New York Rangers’ seven-game win streak with a blowout.
“Maybe some, like Toronto, weren’t our best. But we battled back,” forward Mikko Rantanen said. “We got over the losses quick and that’s what we need to do.”
Roster moves
The Avalanche announced Thursday that Jayson Megna and Jacob MacDonald were reassigned to the Colorado Eagles (AHL).
Megna has appeared in all but three of the Avalanche’s games this season, registering 3 assists, 4 penalty minutes and a minus-2 rating. He forced a turnover behind the Philadelphia Flyers’ net Monday and set up Tyson Jost for the Avalanche’s seventh goal. He had to clear waivers to be reassigned.
MacDonald played against the Senators and Rangers during this recall, his fourth and fifth appearances of the season.
Forward J.T. Compher has been out with an injury since Nov. 13 but is skating. Goaltender Pavel Francouz, who hasn’t played yet in the regular season, is 1-1 with a shutout during a stint with the Eagles.
"It gives us flexibility for now, to see what we’re gonna do if Compher comes back in the lineup,” coach Jared Bednar said Wednesday of the roster moves. “Check on Frankie as well.”
Updates ahead
The Avalanche didn’t practice Thursday so there was no update on the status of forwards Nazem Kadri, who didn’t finish the Rangers game due to a lower-body injury, and Nathan MacKinnon. MacKinnon had his head down when the Rangers’ Jacob Trouba made contact between the faceoff circles during the second period Wednesday night. Bednar thought MacKinnon was pulled from the game by concussion spotters. He returned for the third period.
The hit wasn’t penalized, but Trouba made a trip to the box anyway. He picked up five for fighting Gabriel Landeskog.
MacKinnon returned from a lower-body injury in time for the start of the road trip. He had a goal and 7 assists.
Lingering issues
Defenseman Bowen Byram returned against the Nashville Predators on Nov. 27 after missing six games. He played against Toronto but didn't play the last four games of the road trip. Bednar clarified somewhat Dec. 2 before the Avalanche faced the Montreal Canadiens.
“It’s related to his head,” Bednar said. “He doesn’t have a concussion, but he’s got some issues going on from his previous injury and he wasn’t doing great this morning.”