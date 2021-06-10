Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar was absent from the team’s morning skate Thursday morning at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas ahead of a potential elimination game against the Golden Knights.
The team said he was not at the arena due to “an irregularity” in his COVID-19 test results.
“We are thinking that he’ll be back tonight,” forward Joonas Donskoi said. “But if not, we know what to do.”
Other Colorado coaches led practice in Bednar’s place. The Avalanche trail 3-2 in the second-round series.