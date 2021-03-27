A man drove himself to the hospital after a overnight shooting inside a Colfax Avenue Family Dollar store, Aurora police said early Saturday on Twitter.
Police were called to the store at 9131 E. Colfax Ave. after the shooting was reported, police said on Twitter at 1 a.m. Saturday.
Police learned that the gunshot victim had left the business and drove to a nearby hospital, police said. Information on the victim's wounds weren't released.
An investigation into the incident was continuing, but little more information had been released.
Officers said they they had no information on the gunman involved and asked for witnesses to come forward.