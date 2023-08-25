Last week the Aurora City Council voted 8-2 to enable the black-market trafficking of puppies and kittens in the city. The council considered and voted on a possibly well-intentioned, but certainly misguided ordinance to ban the retail sales of dogs and cats through licensed, regulated pet stores. The ordinance directs that pet animals can only be acquired from rescues, shelters, or private breeders. This is ostensibly done out of concern for the animals, but unfortunately the real-world impact is the opposite.

Bans like the one voted on in Aurora feed into a persistent but false myth that puppies and kittens sold in pet stores are sourced from “puppy mills,” defined as mass-breeding operations where animals are kept in deplorable conditions and often ill-treated. Several decades ago, that indeed was a problem. Breeding operations often lacked oversight, resulting in unscrupulous and cruel operators taking advantage. Fortunately, years of hard work by the USDA and state governments, the animal welfare community, responsible breeders and the pet store industry paid off, and those types of operations have been purged from the retail pet market, eliminated under the light of regulation, oversight, and inspection. Today, pet stores in Colorado are strictly regulated and licensed under the Pet Animal Care Facilities Act (PACFA) and the USDA, and source exclusively from responsible, humane breeders that are similarly regulated, licensed and inspected by the USDA.

There are those within the well-organized and well-funded animal “rights” lobby, led by the Humane Society of the U.S. (not to be confused with local humane societies) who, either for ideological or, in some cases, financial reasons, choose to ignore or reject this reality. As such, the HSUS and similar groups have launched an ongoing effort to play on the better nature of uninformed local and state government officials to impose bans on the retail sale of dogs and cats, in favor of “rescues.” But there are several problems with this.

First is the simple fact that many people want to buy puppies of a specific breed, for one of any number of reasons – they may have health issues and require hypoallergenic breeds, or they may need breeds of particular dispositions to be around children or other pets, or they may simply wish to own a golden retriever, or a Bernese mountain dog or a French bulldog. By purchasing these dogs through a licensed and regulated pet store or breeder, they not only can get the specific type of companion animal that fits their particular needs, but they will be acquiring a pet with known history. They will know where their puppy came from, know its medical history, and all other pertinent information. Most importantly, they will be purchasing a puppy that came from a domestic breeding facility that is licensed, regulated, and inspected by the USDA.

If that option is eliminated via misguided ordinances like the one passed in Aurora, that does not eliminate the demand, or the reasons for which people choose to prefer a specific breed over another. Instead, that demand will be shifted away from the transparent world of the regulated retail pet market, and toward the largely unregulated, internet-based black market. A cruel or unscrupulous breeder will not subject him or herself to the spotlight that the regulated retail market offers.

Such ordinances also benefit the proliferation of the “retail rescue” model. While there are many respectable rescues and shelters which do tremendous work — and were indeed part of the solution to cleaning up the domestic pet trade in the past decades — there are those which misuse their nonprofit status and operate as pet stores in all but name, but without the scrutiny on sourcing. For these operations, pet store bans are simply a way to eliminate their regulated competition. Municipal shelters, responsible rescues, good regulations under PACFA, and aggressive spay-and-neuter campaigns have resulted in far fewer strays in the state of Colorado, to the point where some rescues, desperate to continue their business, have imported dogs from out of state — and even from other countries, where these animals are often bred in conditions too horrific to imagine.

THIS is the trafficking that pet store bans encourage and facilitate.

Aurora’s pet store ban may be largely symbolic, as there are no retail pet stores within the city limits. But the move, choreographed expertly by the national animal-rights lobby, sets a terrible and cruel precedent. If the real goal is to combat the heartbreaking “puppy-mill” style operation we all so rightfully despise, the best weapon we have in our arsenal is the licensed and regulated pet store. And the Aurora City Council let themselves be talked into surrendering it.

Douglas Johnson served on the Colorado Department of Agriculture PACFA Advisory Committee for 19 years. He was AKC Breeder of the Year in 2006 and 2016, and is past president of the Colorado Federation of Dog Clubs.