It’s hard to truly wrap your head around all we’ve lost in the past year, even if you just lived through it. A year in Colorado without a major concert at Red Rocks. Not a single touring Broadway production. Hundreds of creative artists already living on the financial edge to keep the cultural blood of the city pumping, forced to find alternative income sources while an $877.8 billion annual industry languishes on a kind of interminable bypass.
It’s all still just so unthinkably surreal.
I tell people to think of what we are going through as a global game of 52-card pickup. Only it’s no game. Lives have been lost, careers have been put on hold and entire industries have been nearly wiped out.
Simply put: Last March 13, the world as we knew it went up like a house of cards. And about all we know for sure is that once we finally get to rebuild that house, it will not look the same as it did before. And its cracked foundation will be shifting for years to come.
The performing arts, in particular, has been tossed into the wind and scattered like Dorothy’s home in “The Wizard of Oz.” But this windy analogy is also true of tourism. Concerts. Catering. Hotels. Weddings. Any industry whose business model is dependent on tight, indoor gathering has been decimated.
And as those that manage to survive impatiently await some sort of global all-clear, at least two major storylines are playing out.
One, says Ginger White Brunetti, Executive Director of Denver’s presently hamstrung Department of Arts and Venues, is a talent drain that will both suck some of the marrow out of Denver’s once thriving creative sector – and create unexpected opportunities for new voices to emerge.
The state has estimated that COVID has wiped out 60,000 arts jobs. While most of those who filled those jobs are presently furloughed, many will not be coming back even when shows do. Because contrary to stereotypes, artists tend to be versatile, creative thinkers and adaptable problem-solvers who are quick to pick up new skills. Many of them have pivoted to what they might have first considered to be bridge jobs. But some are finding the appeal in working in meaningful new jobs that offer decent salaries, benefits, paid vacations and an occasional weekend off.
“There are so many artists whose life’s work has been backstage working crazy hours and for not a lot of money,” Brunetti said. “And after more than a year away, I think there is real risk that many of them will not come back.”
That, combined with the reality that most every arts organization will return historically cash-poor, we are talking houses of cards with, well, significantly fewer cards.
But on the flip side, an exodus from the creative sector would open up unprecedented career opportunities for rising artists of color. That would allow all those previously tone-deaf arts institutions that promised to change their ways after the George Floyd police murder to fulfill their promises.
The other major story worth tracking once COVID takes its final bow is whether our major arts institutions have been using this pandemic pause to fundamentally rethink their own missions, practices and business models. Because if they aren’t, then the shutdown truly will have been a wasted opportunity.
One way or the other, the ongoing bloodletting of millions of dollars in lost revenue over the past year necessitates a radical change in the way things are done. That could go down in one of two ways. The natural instinct will be for these institutions to try to right the financial ship by getting back to business as usual just as quickly as possible. To get there, the bean-counters will likely slash budgets and call for smaller, safer and less-expensive offerings, just as they did after 9/11 and the 2007 housing crash. Given ongoing social distancing protocols and an expected reluctance of audiences to return to indoor entertainment right away, that would probably mean charging audiences much more for much less. That would be sensible, cynical – and maybe even suicidal.
Then there is the far more revolutionary option. The question is, do our leading arts organizations have the courage to use this economic catastrophe as a radical opportunity to fundamentally rethink and reinvent a broken model.
This intermission is a one-time opportunity to flip the equation and put audiences and artists first. How? By doing plays and musicals audiences actually want to see, and charging them less to see them.
If I were leading a major American theatre company, I’d start with one rule for 2021-22: Everything should make people laugh. Nothing heavy. Lighten people’s burdens. Make them get up and dance.
People will come out of this seeking laughter wherever they can find it – in comedy clubs, on screens of every size and, if theatre companies are smart, on local stages, too. There will be plenty of forthcoming years to drop the anvil of gravitas on them again. So go easy on them for a year. Trying to be all things to all people in the coming year is a luxury in a time of catastrophe.
This is a golden opportunity to get our house of cards in a whole new order.