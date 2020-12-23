The Charter for the City and County of Denver was adopted by the voters of Denver on March 29, 1904. In the following 116 years it has been amended multiple times, most notably by the Speer Amendment of 1916 (named after legendary Mayor Robert Speer and namesake of Denver’s most traveled Boulevard). The Speer Amendment “modernized” Denver and provided the framework for the strong-mayor system that has worked well for the past century-plus. It is Denver’s constitution, and the legal document upon which our form of government is based.
This past November, Denver voters approved substantial changes to the Charter, most notably giving City Council substantially enhanced powers in the following ways: (a) the council now will vote on the mayor’s cabinet appointees; (b) the council will be allowed to hire certain select professionals, for their own purposes; and, © the council will be allowed to modify mid-year the mayor’s budget. Whether these are changes for the better may be debated for years to come, but voters made those changes part of our legal framework on Nov. 7.
Who knew that those changes may be just the beginning of even more radical changes to our Charter within the next year?
Elected Clerk and Recorder Paul Lopez recently appointed a blue-ribbon panel, comprised of policy experts, professionals, mayoral aides, council members, and attorneys versed in election arcana to review, debate and possibly propose further amendments to Denver’s Charter directly related to how people vote in our city. The Charter Review Committee (CRC), according to Lopez’s office, “has been convened to develop recommendations to modernize Denver’s municipal and run-off elections by providing ballot recommendations in coordination with Denver’s City Council and the Mayor’s Office.”
The CRC already has conducted two virtual public meetings on these subjects, with a third slated for Jan. 7. All in, the CRC hopes to hold seven virtual meetings in total before recommending possible Charter Amendments to Lopez, City Council and the mayor. If changes are indeed recommended, the plan is to place Charter amendments before Denver’s voters by November 2021.
When contacted about the impetus behind the CRC, Lopez pointed to how dangerously close to the edge Denver may be in terms of complying with all applicable laws and in making sure that all votes are counted in an efficient and timely manner.
“We did a great job of handling multiple elections this year,” Lopez noted, “but the Denver Charter is antiquated (in terms of the electoral process).” When looking at municipal elections looming down the road, you might agree with his analysis.
Under the current system, the municipal elections (think mayor, City Council and more) primarily are held in May, rather than November, and they take place in odd-numbered years. The next elections for mayor and City Council will take place in May 2023.
While considering multiple issues, the CRC will include a particular focus on three important, possible changes to the Charter. First, it will consider whether to provide more time between general and runoff elections. The Charter presently requires a runoff election if none of the municipal candidates in each election receive at least 50% of the votes. That runoff election must behold on the first Tuesday in June following a May election! Given the advent of an all-mail election, it is becoming increasingly difficult to distribute ballots, count ballots, determine outcomes, create new ballots, and then distribute those ballots within ten (10) days of the May elections. It may make sense to spread out the elections over a longer period.
Second, the CRC will consider possible changes to how the votes for candidates are counted. As noted above, current law requires a runoff election if no candidate (other than for the two council-at-large seats) garners over 50%. Some ideas are (a) voters cast their vote for the candidate of their choice and the candidate with the most votes wins (AKA plurality voting); and, (b) voters use a ranked ballot to rank choices in a sequence (first, second, third). There a variety of ways in which the rankings can be counted to determine which candidate wins. Ranked voting is deserving of its own separate column on another day.
Third, the CRC may consider combining future municipal elections with the November coordinated election. If one examines the relatively sparse voter turnout of Denver’s May elections in recent years, and compares that to the incredible voter participation of this past November, this change must be debated.
Stay tuned in the days ahead. Municipal government is the closest to the people, and we should keep working to make it better.
Cole Finegan served as city attorney for Denver and was chief of staff to former Mayor John Hickenlooper. He is currently managing partner for Hogan Lovells US LLP in Denver.