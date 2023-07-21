Last year, when the Arapahoe County Department of Human Services (DHS) determined that a child protective services (CPS) employee had abused her position to falsely report a political opponent for sexually abusing her own two-year-old son, the revelations were devastating — and the shockwaves boomed far and wide. How could there be such a breach of trust?

In a classic “lover scorned” retribution scheme, Robin Niceta weaponized her position to target Aurora City Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky, a critic of Niceta’s then-girlfriend, disgraced ex-Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson. Niceta now faces felony and misdemeanor charges for the alleged retaliation plot, but one question remains: Was this just an isolated incident — or a hint at deeper, systemic problems within child protective services?

Arapahoe county’s press release gave the impression this was unequivocally an anomaly.

“State investigation finds no safety concerns with human services practices, staff,” reads the headline.

“A yearlong investigation by the Colorado Department of Human Resources (CDHS) found no pervasive agency wide lapses to protect children or serve families by the Arapahoe County Department of Human Services,” the release states. The investigation “found no major safety concerns related to casework, supervision or staffing” and “no evidence of systemic concerns of falsification of records.”

Yet the evaluation in no way definitively proves “there are no ongoing, systemic problems” at Arapahoe County. Rather, the report itself, along with other facts and context, strongly suggests otherwise.

The investigation examined just 55 assessments closed within only the final three months of 2022 — months after Niceta was criminally charged and while staff knew they were being closely watched. The limited scope and small sample sizes fail to provide an adequate view of the whole picture — a necessary piece to drawing conclusions about systemic issues. They also relied heavily on internal data and staff interviews with little input from outsiders. By neglecting interviews with families and community partners, the investigation disregards critical insights and perspectives.

Strikingly, the report conveniently omits a second CPS caseworker — identified by The Denver Gazette as Ranubia Scott — accused of falsifying contacts in the child-protective casework tracking system (Trails), simply because her employment “had already been terminated” and reported to the district attorney. Four other caseworkers were fired for unspecified “personal or performance reasons,” yet the report brushes them off as mere blips because “oversight structures are (now) in place.”

Six employees were fired in the past year — but somehow, just because they got caught, we’re supposed to believe everything is “better?” No honest person could take seriously the claim that there are no systemic problems when the authors selectively dismiss several employee terminations and confirmed fraud cases. Moreover, this report contradicts a previous state audit from last fall. That review identified a lack of training and supervision as a major problem, pinpointing shortcomings in assessments handled by Niceta and her supervisor.

In Jurinsky’s case, Niceta made her phone call after hours.

“The next morning, first thing, she walked into her supervisor’s office and requested to be assigned to my case,” Jurinsky said. “It wasn’t even in the system yet, but somehow her supervisor didn’t take that as a red flag?” This, Jurinsky concludes, indicates something bigger at work. “No, she didn’t — because lack of supervision is the norm. This is institutional and systemic.”

Let’s be clear: At a fundamental level, the CDHS investigation undermines its own objectivity and credibility. They’re telling us one thing while the evidence shows something very different — and the contradictions just don’t add up.

“Dozens of parents have come forward seeking class-action designation for a federal lawsuit filed by Jurinsky against the Arapahoe County Department of Human Services,” The Denver Gazette reported last week. “They contend they were harmed through false testimony and fraudulent practices.” These include caseworkers other than Niceta. Another lawsuit filed in August separately targets Niceta. Are we supposed to dismiss each of their stories outright and deem Arapahoe County CPS “cleared” because a dubious report tells us to?

The sequence of events surrounding the report’s publication and county press releases only deepens the skepticism. Arapahoe County DHS released this report out of nowhere via an email press release on July 14 — conveniently on a Friday, a day usually reserved for flying under the radar. The release rejected any responsibility for internal failures while misrepresenting the report as a definitive vindication for the department.

By Monday, July 17 — the next business day — they published another news release on their website boasting two awards the county department received from CDHS itself, including one ironically for timely response to abuse and neglect cases. Oddly enough, it wasn’t until the third business day that the initial news release finally made its way onto Arapahoe County’s website.

Let’s be real: This reeks of a flagrant attempt to deflect from the investigation’s flaws and the outstanding need for meaningful reform. It casts doubt on Arapahoe County’s commitments to transparency and accountability — and the fundamental reliability of the report.

Riddled with glaring flaws and astonishing omissions — and surrounded by unscrupulous behavior — the investigation’s credibility is severely compromised. It remains inescapably apparent that systemic problems persist at Arapahoe County CPS — and arguably throughout the state’s child-protection system writ large.

Jurinsky is right: Coloradans deserve better than a shameless attempt at whitewashing that puts children and families at risk.

Jimmy Sengenberger is an investigative journalist, public speaker, and host of “The Jimmy Sengenberger Show” Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on News/Talk 710 KNUS. Reach Jimmy online at JimmySengenberger.com or on Twitter @SengCenter.