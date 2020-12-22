Betting against the future of the automobile remains a great way to lose money. Will Denver learn this lesson too late?
While the anti-car crowd deserves persistence points for pushing their agenda during a pandemic, what’s surprising is that Denver’s business and policy leaders seem to be playing along at a time when we need more economic activity, not less.
Most recognize that personal vehicles have become even more essential than ever as we all look to transport ourselves and our families safely. Yet, anti-car activists have been leveraging well-intentioned pandemic-inspired efforts — to temporarily expand outdoor seating for restaurants and let people socially distance outside — to permanently restrict car capacity citywide.
The anti-car clique’s increasingly transparent goal is to use this challenging period to push towards their ultimate vision of a car-free Denver.
It’s not surprising that those who see cars as the enemy – and rally around the #bancars hashtag – would try to use this moment to leap years ahead towards what they imagine as a car-free utopia.
It is surprising, however, that those who are supposed to see the big picture aren’t promoting a more balanced approach to our region’s economic recovery and transportation future.
Downtown Denver increasingly resembles a ghost town.
The Denver Office of Transportation and Infrastructure continues to trumpet how it is removing parking capacity and eliminating traffic lanes downtown and across the city.
DOTI neglects to note how this will hurt the ability of Denver residents to drive where they need to go – and then park when they get there. DOTI never highlights data for how commute times will grow as narrower roads make drivers sit through cycles of lights watching the brake lights of a line of cars ahead of them.
So where, you might ask, is the voice of drivers who are losing their ability to use the vehicles they purchased and service locally – with the sales taxes they paid on this category providing upwards of a quarter of Denver’s sales tax revenues?
Here’s where the genius of the anti-car crowd becomes clear: When traffic levels are down substantially due to the pandemic and its impact on businesses, schools, etc., those who rely on their car may not realize what they’ve lost till it’s too late – when these policies are locked in and can’t be reversed.
Empty downtown offices, restaurants and bars help facilitate this plan. Only when offices and businesses are back to capacity will it become fully clear that Denver’s traffic capacity has been permanently reduced.
How do I know the city’s approach lacks balance? Because I took the time to count.
On Thursday, Oct. 29 during rush hour from 4 to 6 p.m. I counted traffic leaving downtown on South Broadway at E. Maple Ave. Here’s what I found:
• In the middle three lanes allotted to cars, I recorded 5,267 commuters.
• On the right-hand lane dedicated to RTD buses, I counted a total of 149 commuters.
• I saw nine bicyclists over two hours. (Only two of the nine used the dedicated bicycle lane while three stayed on sidewalk and four used the RTD lane.)
On a percentage basis, that translates in 97% of commuters in cars, 2.7% RTD riders and .002% on bicycles if you count even those who weren’t using the bike lane. Yet only 60% of lanes are left for cars. Squeezing 97% of the traffic into 60% of the road capacity is a formula for traffic congestion.
We know that transit ridership has fallen to new lows regionally and nationally, prompting what the New York Times recently called an “existential crisis.” In the Denver area, RTD is providing just 60% of its pre-pandemic service, leading to deep cuts in its budget and routes. Yet some continue to push for transit, even as they avoid it.
“As liberal voters have increasingly concentrated in cities, localities have become more willing to tax themselves to fund transit,” Marketplace noted recently. “Whether those same voters will actually use the service is another matter. In Los Angeles, where the two largest voter-approved transit measures in history have been approved, transit ridership was trending down for years before the pandemic.”
Years from now, we’ll judge our business, community and political leaders based on how they handled this crisis – in the near and long term. Will they give in to the loud minority looking to push an agenda or will they stand up for the silent majority who depends on a prosperous future for Denver?
Tim Jackson (@timwjackson) heads the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association.