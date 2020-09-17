It does not need to be stated that the homelessness problem in our country is growing at an epidemic rate. One has only to look as far as the nearest major intersection to see the evidence of what has become a systemic problem. And it is not limited to the downtown urban areas of our community. We now regularly see homeless in the suburbs, on the streets and in parks. Why has the rate of homelessness been escalating rapidly, and what is the solution? A question asked by many, more and more often. I will address the answers to this question separately.
The socially acceptable answers to the first part of that question regarding why are the economy, high cost of housing, disproportionate rates of pay, and mental illness. My experience, and what many studies show, is that in most cases the real reason is the disease of addiction. And I know this from firsthand experience, as well. I am in recovery from the disease of addiction, and I was homeless for two years.
Addiction, though, is not the feel-good reason. As I mentioned, it is much more acceptable for it to be the fault or problem of society. The economy, housing, stress, greedy corporations, etc. The idea that it might be addiction is not popularly embraced due to the stigma still surrounding addiction.
According to a 2007 study by Didenko and Pankratz, “ … two-thirds (66%) of homeless people report that drugs and/or alcohol were a major reason for their becoming homeless.” A 2008 survey by the United States Conference of Mayors reported that, “ …substance abuse was the single largest cause for homelessness.” And a 2011 report by SAMHSA (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration of the U.S. government) stated that, “ … over 80% of the homeless have experienced lifetime alcohol and/or drug problems.”
So, let’s be conservative and say that 50% of all un-homed individuals are homeless due to their addiction and all other un-homed are homeless for all the other socially acceptable reasons mentioned previously. This still makes addiction the number one driver of homelessness. Quite substantially.
And to answer the second part of the question regarding the solution is, of course, trickier. It is commonly believed that there are many pathways to recovery, not all of which are agreed upon by everyone. At Step Denver we believe that an individual needs to effect a behavioral change, to keep the disease of addiction in remission, to then have the ability to rebuild the other areas of their lives — employment, housing, financial, family, etc. — that have been destroyed by their addiction. And that they need to take personal responsibility to effect that change.
Step Denver uses its core principles of sobriety, work and accountability to guide its residents as they work toward their transition back into their communities. Sobriety must be the foundation to the reparation process as no job, family member, financial, legal or housing situation will stop an individual from using once caught up in the cycle of addiction. A person cannot rebuild those facets of their lives which have been destroyed until sustained abstinence and sobriety is achieved. Work is an important component of the recovery process. Employment is vital to the self-esteem and self-sufficiency of an individual. Furthermore, it provides a sense of dignity and self-respect that is lacking when an individual is in active addiction. More importantly, work is more than a job. It is effort in all facets of a person’s life. It requires work to maintain sobriety, to take care of a family, to meet financial obligations, and to remain in good physical health. The effort required to balance these areas of life is paramount to an individual’s overall success. Most important is the accountability facet of recovery. The embarrassment, humiliation, shame and stigma that is created by the consequences of addiction often condition an individual to be defensive about the reasons for their behavior, and the natural reaction is to blame others, organizations or societal institutions. Once an individual has broken the cycle of using, we teach that choices and actions have outcomes.
Positive outcomes are rewards and negative outcomes are consequences. And the individual is now personally responsible for those outcomes. That person cannot blame anyone or anything for what happens to him. He must be accountable for his choices and actions. Accountability is paramount to the behavioral change required to sustain long-term recovery.
Not every solution may work for everyone. For those who are ready and willing, we believe that Step Denver has one that works. While we also believe that enabling or giving something to an otherwise competent and capable individual, without any expectations on the part of that person, perpetuates their cycle of addiction and its consequences — like homelessness — we feel the most important point is that we, as a society, need to operate from a place of finding the solution that works for the people who are ready for help and to focus on providing those people the help that they need, and having them be personally responsible for rebuilding their own lives.
This, ultimately, will be of long-term benefit to them, their families and to our communities.
Paul L. Scudo is executive director of Step Denver, was homeless for two years and is in recovery from the disease of addiction.