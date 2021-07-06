There is nothing more heartbreaking than to hear of sexual abuse of children. When assault is reported to have taken place on school grounds and by a person in a position of trust, the wave of fear and anger permeates an entire community.
This is a tragedy that has hit too close to home as Denver Public Schools (DPS) board member, Tay Anderson, is currently under investigation for allegedly assaulting 62 minor children. DPS is an institution guided by six Core Values; the first being “Students First.” Nothing before has tested the character of adults in Denver concerning this value like the recent Anderson investigation.
According to legislative testimony from Mary-Kathrine Brooks Fleming on SB21-088, a mom of three DPS students, 61 of the 62 students allegedly victimized are undocumented and allegedly threatened by Anderson. They were too afraid to report their assaults due to threats of retaliation or deportation. The number one question is, what has the Denver community done to put these students first and protect them from an alleged perpetrator?
DPS policy clearly states when an employee is investigated, they are placed on leave pending completion of the investigation. Employees are not permitted to attend school events and are instructed not to talk with other DPS employees until their investigation is completed. Currently, there is no law or policy that applies this same standard to elected DPS school board members. This needs to change and school districts should create and adopt new board accountability policies.
Parents should note that Anderson is the one who spearheaded the removal of School Resource Officers in DPS. These officers, many of whom have fostered supportive relationships with students, are exactly the people to whom students could have reported. But, thanks to Anderson, these officers had been removed from high schools. This makes it even easier to prey on vulnerable immigrant children.
It’s telling that the Colorado Republicans have been the only organization to publicly demand the alleged victims be issued U visas by the attorney general.
The U visa is set aside for victims of certain crimes who have suffered mental or physical abuse and are helpful to law enforcement or government officials in the investigation or prosecution of criminal activity. This policy was passed by the Republican Congress when Rep. Christopher Smith (R-NJ) sponsored H.R.3244 — Victims of Trafficking and Violence Protection Act of 2000.
The topic of immigration has been an important issue for Republicans and it’s clear that sex trafficking of children and women is of great concern. Our Republican Platform states, “The Republican Party, a party of law and order, must make it clear in words and action that every human life matters.” No matter the status of these alleged victims, we are talking about children. These children are vulnerable and unable to protect themselves. It is our duty to protect the innocent because it is the right thing to do.
Every one of these children and their families should be granted immunity from deportation if they are willing to come forward and file charges. No matter how they arrived in this country, children who are victimized deserve equal justice under the law. These children need to feel the full weight of support by legislators, elected officials and the Denver community. Elected school board members should be held to the same, if not more rigorous, behavior expectations as employees.
Yes, everyone deserves a fair investigation, but children also deserve to be protected from those who would use their power and authority to victimize, intimidate, and repeatedly traumatize them. The DPS board must do all it can to repair the alleged damage done to these children and rebuild their trust, their parents’ trust, and the trust of the Denver community.
Priscilla Rahn is a 27-year veteran public school Master Teacher in Denver Public Schools and vice chairman of the Colorado Republican Party.