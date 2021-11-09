The Colorado Avalanche swapped out young players this week, giving each a chance to readjust.

A day after Sampo Ranta (no points, -4 through 10 games) was reassigned to the Colorado Eagles of the AHL, Alex Newhook was recalled from Loveland after going on another scoring tear in the minors.

“I think I did my best down there and I’m happy to be back up,” Newhook said Tuesday.

Newhook said he heard from general manager Joe Sakic and coach Jared Bednar before he was reassigned following the Avalanche season opener. Bednar later said the move had to do with the salary cap, building confidence and Newhook getting “his game in order.”

“I’m a pretty confident guy. I know what my abilities are,” Newhook said. “I think sometimes it’s just about getting your feet under you, maybe they weren’t so much under me at the start there.

“I'm feeling better and better, so I’m hoping to carry that into these games.”

Newhook said he went to Loveland with a practical, positive attitude and picked up right where he left off from a points standpoint with 11 (4 goals, 7 assists) in 10 Eagles games. He had nine points (5 goals, 4 assists) in eight games last season in the AHL before joining the Avalanche.

Defenseman Bowen Byram, a member of Newhook’s draft class and a World Juniors teammate, gave him big club updates.

Byram (3 points, 5 assists in 10 games, 3rd among NHL rookies, and time on the top pairing) quickly settled in this season, but it hasn’t been so smooth for everyone. The Avalanche could offer Ranta the chance for more ice time in the minors as they approached full health Tuesday, with Cale Makar and Valeri Nichushkin (both upper-body injuries) in full-contact jerseys and possibilities for Thursday’s game against the Vancouver Canucks.

Then came word from the team that Nathan MacKinnon was being evaluated for a lower-body injury. The extent is not known. Neither is his status for Thursday.

“Hoping he’ll be back as soon as possible,” captain Gabriel Landeskog said.

Turnovers and mental mistakes spoiled the return of Andre Burakovsky, Mikko Rantanen and Devon Toews to the lineup as Colorado fell 4-2 to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. The team sits 4-5-1 on the season.

An AHL stint is only a solution for some, but a loose schedule featuring five games in 18 days could allow others to get their games in order too.

“It just seems like right now, you’re patching up one hole and another one pops up,” Landeskog said. “But for us, we’ve got a really good group in there and we’re trying to correct and we’re trying to get better in practice.”