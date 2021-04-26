An Alamosa man already charged with first-degree murder in connection with the disappearances of four people — two whose remains have been identified on a remote property in the San Luis Valley — is now facing a fifth in the disappearance of Korina Arroyo, 31, of Monte Vista.
The 12th Judicial District Attorney’s Office on Monday announced that it was also charging Adre Jordan Baroz, known as “Psycho,” with tampering with deceased human remains and first-degree assault in relation to Arroyo’s death.
Arroyo’s family had been looking for her since late August. When contacted by a reporter in November, Jessica Villagomez, a cousin, told The Denver Gazette that Arroyo disappeared the night before she was scheduled to testify in a trial in Rio Grande County.
“She went to bed and the next morning she was gone,” Villagomez said.
Baroz, 26, is being held in the Alamosa County Detention Center without bond. He has been charged in the murders of Myron Martinez, Shayla Hammel, Selena Esquibel and Xavier Zeven Garcia. Of the five victims, only the remains of Martinez and Hammel have been identified.
Baroz’s next court hearing is scheduled for May.