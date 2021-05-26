One of the easiest ways to avoid difficult and complex issues is by simply changing the conversation. As parents in the Park Hill neighborhood, the plan to set up an outdoor encampment for people experiencing homelessness is a very complex issue. We choose to speak publicly about the uncomfortable truths because the location is adjacent to a preschool, within a few hundred yards of two elementary schools, a middle school, far removed from services, and yes, in our backyards.
Moral authority shames anyone attempting to address the intersectionality of a situation. Poverty and the homelessness crisis are human rights issues our entire country grapples with. Struggles with drug addiction and mental health are challenges that many people, including the unhoused, experience daily. These issues, now systemic, are complex because solutions are not simple, resulting in a multitude of truths and half-truths.
We believe the city of Denver must responsibly aid our unhoused population while not putting other communities at risk. Instead of avoiding real conversations by creating scapegoats out of neighbors, the city needs to walk the walk and put its resources to use. In Park Hill, the plan to put 33 tents in a preschool parking lot may be righteous for some, but it is reckless for all. The moral argument that children can build compassion by witnessing the unhoused oversimplifies everything. Sanctioned outdoor camps support individuals not eligible for high-barrier housing solutions. This service is necessary, often (but not always) because of drug abuse. There is no shame in struggling with drug and alcohol addiction — it is a national crisis. There is shame in pretending the crisis doesn’t exist, and haphazardly placing it on the premises of a preschool without comprehensive safety protocols, especially when alternative city properties are currently underutilized. There is no shame in needing low-barrier housing. There is shame in organizations telling parents that a no-drugs and no-alcohol policy will be strictly enforced while actually permitting a three-strikes rule, not conducting drug tests, and providing needle receptacles and Narcan for overdoses. Low-barrier shelters are vital, but they should not exist next to schools. We can be compassionate, responsible and truthful at the same time.
We believe discussions about equity and inclusivity must include a responsible evaluation of access. Sanctimonious speech does not provide long-term housing options, sustainable mental-health services or job placement. Tents in parking lots far removed from services, resources and the larger unhoused community does not provide a voice to a population currently marginalized and silenced. The city grants substantial funds to a small organization and then absolves itself of any responsibility and accountability. The complicated truth is, there is simply not enough support available or planned. The unspoken truth is the city and its contractor are more concerned about the optics of the situation than the realities of this irresponsible idea.
While politicians, pastors and pontificators “with souls’’ draft press releases and social media posts shaming neighbors for not welcoming Jesus into their backyards, ironically, it’s these “immoral” neighbors who are carefully trying to create sufficient public health, safety and services for this site.
We all want to help ease the suffering of our unhoused neighbors. We ask all of Denver to engage in the difficult discussion before powerful voices successfully change the subject, and perhaps worse, create laws that absolve city leadership from truly providing long term sustainable solutions. We are calling upon the city to provide answers that no one seems to want to talk about: Create more permanent solutions in mixed-use areas closer to services and support, separate from schools. Change shelter policies to provide more lower-barrier options. Stop changing zoning laws under the guise of a pandemic so you can stealthily displace the unhoused without any neighborhood involvement.
It is time for the city to deal with the complicated truths of the housing crisis and stop relegating responsibility to others. We need to create long-term solutions when we are dealing with human beings.
Christy Kline and Kathryn DeBord are Colorado natives and working professionals in the Denver area who either live in Park Hill and/or whose children attend schools located in Park Hill.