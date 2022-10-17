On Oct. 25, 2013, Manuel Rodriguez holds an article published by the Granma newspaper in 2010 about President John F. Kennedy in Havana. The newspaper reads in Spanish, “Kennedy and the October crisis: Shining and sad days.” In October 1962, Rodriguez was a member of the military reserve when he was sent to the municipality of Cotorro to help defend Cuba against a possible U.S. invasion during the Cuban Missile Crisis, one year after the Bay of Pigs invasion.