Completing schoolwork wasn’t easy for 17-year-old Denver resident Janeaya Ramos, and it wasn’t just because of the assignments. Whenever she and her sister had to do homework, they needed to find a ride to the nearest McDonald’s so they could connect to the internet.
Mi Nai (Minnie) San faced a similar challenge. When schools went virtual in spring 2020, the 19-year-old Aurora resident and her three siblings shared one computer to attend school online. Not only was this task nearly impossible, but the family’s internet connection was unstable and unaffordable for her at the time.
Stories like these are not unique. Unfortunately access to the internet is loaded with biases and barriers.
According to recent census data (2014-2018), nearly 20 percent of Denver-area students are not connected to the internet at home. As the pandemic rages on, this digital divide is carving away at student success, our state’s economic well-being and our future as Coloradans.
The gap between those who can easily access technology and those who cannot, exacerbates issues of educational and economic equity throughout the state. While Mile High United Way has long been focused on correcting these issues by strengthening the path to academic success for children, COVID-19 has stretched the digital divide and set us further behind. In untapped neighborhoods where unemployment and chronic absenteeism were already a challenge, the lack of reliable connectivity has become glaringly obvious.
When schools closed their doors, Coloradans were forced to turn their homes into classrooms. Many families lacked experience with technology, equipment and the ability to support their children throughout the school day. Still other barriers to virtual learning rose in the form of financial difficulties, language barriers, home environments unsuited for learning and fear of scams. While we see students, teachers, educators and parents all doing their best to persist, without a computer dedicated to school or reliable access to the internet at home, students who were behind before the pandemic will face a steep climb to catch up.
But there is hope. When we provide students with the tools they need to access and understand technology, we increase the odds they will be successful. We have seen this in action through Mile High United Way’s United for School’s Program. Through this initiative, we focus on strengthening schools and stabilizing families in under-resourced neighborhoods to increase student success. We cannot achieve this progress and success alone. In partnership with Comcast, we have included technology resources, support and educational training as part of the basic needs we provide for families.
This wasn’t a small investment. Through Comcast’s Internet Essentials Program, which provides low-cost, high speed home internet service to qualifying low-income households, more than 300,000 Coloradans are now connected – and can do their remote work and learn at home. For more than a decade, Mile High United Way and Comcast have been partners in this initiative and we continue to partner with Comcast to bring internet to more communities through equipping neighborhood-based Lift Zones at community centers across the state with free WiFi to support distance learning.
This partnership is changing the everyday lives of students and families across the state. Thanks to this program, Janeaya doesn’t have to go to McDonald’s to access WiFi and complete schoolwork. She told us “now that we have internet at home, we don’t have to worry about finding a ride somewhere and we don’t have to worry about being able to do our schoolwork. School is very easy. I don’t have to stress.”
Our students and families confront so many challenges as they chase their dreams, but equal access to internet should not be one of them. Mile High United Way and Comcast are proud to prioritize digital equity and remove one of the greatest barriers to educational and economic success.
As Mayor Hancock told us, “We need community leaders, nonprofits, government agencies and for-profit corporations to prioritize our students and come together to find solutions that benefit all Denver residents. Partnerships like this between Mile High United Way and Comcast are a model for addressing the disparities impacting our most under-resourced neighborhoods. They prove when Denver organizations collaborate to solve problems, our students are better equipped to succeed.”
Mile High United Way is dedicated to facilitating both short- and long-term solutions to the digital divide. To learn about Mile High United Way’s effort to ensure all families and children have access to internet visit United for Schools. If you are a corporation willing to invest in this effort visit our Corporate Resources.
Christine Benero is president and CEO of Mile High United Way. Jeff Dolan is vice president of external affairs for Comcast Mountain West Region.