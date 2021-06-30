A ground-breaking development in the war on cancer will bring early detection of dozens of deadly cancers through a simple blood test. As a survivor of multiple cancers, I’m spreading the word that multi-cancer early detection could be the biggest step forward in decades for cancer patients here in Colorado and across the country.
Ask anyone who has been diagnosed with cancer or has gone through the cancer journey with a loved one, and you will hear that the earlier the disease can be detected, the better. Treatment outcomes, living longer, and the chances of becoming cancer-free are all improved through early detection. Yet 70 percent of cancer deaths are from cancers that don’t have early detection tests. In fact, of the top 10 causes of cancer death in Colorado, six lack early-detection screenings.
Multi-Cancer Early Detection (MCED) technologies, which will be shortly under review by the Food and Drug Administration, changes that equation with a massive new weapon in the War on Cancer. These groundbreaking technologies can detect scores of cancers early, using a simple blood draw that can spot faint signals of cancer cells. For patients, this means that doctors can attack cancer far earlier, before the first symptom arises, improving outcomes.
I can tell you firsthand, both as a cancer survivor and as a leader of a thyroid cancer support group in the Denver area, that this landmark expansion of early detection is a game changer. Consider this one basic statistic: if your cancer is detected early, your five-year survival rate is nearly 90%. If cancer has already spread by the time it is diagnosed, that survival rate plummets to just 21%.
That’s why we so often see media messages urging men and women to get the early detection tests that are available to them. Routine mammograms and colonoscopies are just two of the early cancer screenings that have us celebrating many more survivors this national Cancer Survivor Month.
Just think of how the ranks of cancer survivors could grow with MCED testing.
Once MCED earns approval from the health regulators, it’s my hope, and the hope of patient advocates across our state, that these tests become widely accessible, especially among our older populations.
Colorado’s U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, who has battled and beaten cancer himself, has introduced a bipartisan bill in Congress that would overcome very troubling access obstacles by ensuring coverage for MCED tests for Medicare beneficiaries. Through Sen. Bennet’s proactive leadership, Congress can remove the anticipated years-long delay between the time that the tests are approved and when they can be offered to seniors and covered by Medicare.
Imagine the difference this will make when cancers that may have been a death sentence for seniors can be treated at the earliest stages following a routine blood test.
In addition to the widespread benefit to patients, MCED holds great promise to reduce overall health-care costs. It is a simple fact that the earlier cancer is detected, the more likely it is that treatments can be less extensive and less costly. For example, the statistics show treatment costs of late-stage cancer two to three times higher, and outcomes are much worse compared to earlier stage.
Colorado cancer survivors know the life-saving benefit of early detection. We are eager for the dramatic expansion of cancer screening technologies and are deeply appreciative of Sen. Bennet’s leadership in opening up a new front in the War on Cancer.
Tommy Stewart is a patient and family adviser-volunteer with CU Health/CU Cancer Center and the co-facilitator of the Denver Thyroid Cancer Survivors’ Support Group.