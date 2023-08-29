Nine Colorado restaurants have joined a prestigious class.

As revealed Tuesday, the state has its first Bib Gourmand selections for its first Michelin Guide — the French-rooted tradition highlighting the best eats for world travelers.

It was previously announced Michelin would be adding Colorado to its short list of North American guides, joining California, Florida, New York, Chicago and Washington, D.C. Michelin inspectors reportedly fanned out across Denver, Boulder, Aspen, Vail and Beaver Creek Resort to make the guide.

The first picks are in — representing "an appetizer to whet the state's appetite for the full-selection smorgasbord," Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guides, said in the announcement.

Bib Gourmand awards go to restaurants selling "good quality at a good value," according to the organization. They might be considered more approachable than the fine dining experiences typically receiving Michelin's most coveted stars.

Those stars are set to be unveiled Sept. 12 at an invite-only ceremony in Denver.

Here's a look at the Bib Gourmand recipients:

• AJ's Pit Bar-B-Q, Denver: Michelin inspectors praised the "classic mom-and-pop BBQ spot" on the city's south side for "a feast of properly smoked meat" and custard-stuffed cornbread. The Texas-inspired pitmaster doles out the expected (pulled pork, brisket) and unexpected (beef ribs, Wagyu pastrami).

• Ash'Kara, Denver: In the Highland neighborhood, inspectors found Chef Reggie Dotson offering "an exploration of contemporary Israeli cuisine" and gave points for "thoughtful, full-flavored dishes made with high-quality ingredients and a bit of extra style." The taste buds travel between the Middle East, Mediterranean and North Africa.

• Basta, Boulder: The nook opened in 2010 with a single wood-fired oven and a mission to plate some of Boulder's best Italian food. Mission accomplished, according to inspectors, who recommend chicken liver mousse with peach mostarda as a starter and the half chicken as an entree.

• The Ginger Pig, Denver: Chef-owner Natascha Hess has come a long way from food truck to brick-and-mortar in the Berkeley neighborhood. A long way from learning Chinese cooking while an exchange student in Beijing. A host family kitchen provided the fundamentals to create the likes of boiled pork and cabbage dumplings, among inspectors' favorites.

• Glo Noodle House, Denver: Inspectors came by a Ramen surprise in what they called a "run-of-the-mill strip mall" along 38th Avenue. It's not only the flavor-packed noodle bowls. Not to be missed, inspectors say: the sweet and savory skewer of marinated tofu, miso peach jam and almond-and-sesame candy crumble.

• Hop Alley, Denver: The sleek Chinese joint is a hit across RiNo's ever-expanding food scene. Inspectors loved modern takes on old classics. A favorite: gai lan, noted as "a dynamic plate of grilled Chinese broccoli with schmaltz and oyster sauce finished with house-made duck salt and crispy shallots."

• La Diabla Pozole y Mezcal, Denver: Inspectors were bound to discover a Mexican winner. They found this hideout a few blocks from Coors Field, noting tasty, colorful broths and pork done just right. Yes, the restaurant honors the traditional ways of pozole and the drink that pairs best with the soup. The mezcal list goes on and on.

• Mister Oso, Denver: Since the Latin American cuisine debuted in 2019 in RiNo, it has garnered fast fame, so much so that another Mister Oso sprouted in Wash Park. Credit goes to homegrown chef Blake Edmunds, who doesn't settle for standard tacos or ceviches.

• Tavernetta, Denver: Inspectors hailed it "an absolute stunner" for the atmosphere and menu, both exquisitely designed. Tavernetta aims to bring a "la dolce vita style" to 16th Street. According to the Michelin notes, life is sweeter with the crostini primavera — a colorful, creamy spread over fresh sourdough.