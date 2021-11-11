Police arrested seven people on suspicion of soliciting for child prostitution and patronizing of a prostituted child during a two-day operation in June, officials with the Pueblo Police Department announced Wednesday.
June 11 and 12, officers arrested Joseph Storrer, 25, of Ordway, David Griego, 27, of Pueblo, Christopher Heuston, 34, of Salida, Ritchie Mao Khov, 21, of Fort Carson, John Mitchell, 54, of Pueblo, Erin Stewart, 44, of Florissant and Robert Smith, 73, of Lamar. The suspects were arrested as a part of a joint operation between Pueblo Police, the Pueblo County Sheriff Investigations Division, the Department of Homeland Security, the Cyberguardian Task Force and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, police said.
Undercover agents posed as juveniles online and were allegedly solicited for sex by the seven individuals, police said. Agents arranged a meeting place with the suspects where they were arrested, police said.