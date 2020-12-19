The Broncos (5-9) were officially eliminated from playoff contention Saturday, after a crushing 48-19 loss to the Bills (11-3) in Denver.
Here's three takeaways from the game:
Allen torches Broncos secondary
Bills quarterback Josh Allen continued his MVP campaign Saturday against a depleted Broncos secondary, which is down to three healthy cornerbacks in rookie Michael Ojemudia, NFL journeyman De'Vante Bausby and former Eagles safety Will Parks. Ojemudia was ejected in the third quarter for punching a player.
Allen took advantage of the injured Broncos, going 28 of 40 for 359 yards and two touchdowns with a passer rating of 114.5. He also ran for 33 yards and two touchdowns.
Lock's fumble proves costly
In the third quarter, with the Broncos trailing 28-13, quarterback Drew Lock was hit from behind while trying to scramble and fumbled, with Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White returning it 21 yards for a touchdown. In the blink of an eye, the Broncos found themselves down 35-13 with 10:58 left in the third.
It was only minutes earlier, right before halftime, that Lock was able to lead the Broncos on arguably their drive of the game. He went 7 of 8 for 56 yards and threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to tight end Noah Fant with only six seconds remaining before half.
Lock finished the day 20 of 32 for 132 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions. But it was his fumble in the third quarter that was the back-breaking play Saturday.
McManus' absence felt
Broncos kicker Brandon McManus' absence was felt Saturday, with former XFL kicker Taylor Russolino filling in for the star kicker. McManus was unavailable due to coming in contact with a family member who had tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Due to NFL rules, McManus had to test negative for five days straight and the NFL told the Broncos his five days didn't start until Tuesday, meaning McManus would miss Saturday's game but would have been able to play if the game were Sunday.
McManus' replacement, Russolino, didn't have the best NFL debut. He missed a 51-yard field goal on the opening possession, pushing it wide right. He made his first extra point, but missed his second and third.