Three people were taken to the hospital after an apartment fire early Friday morning, Greeley Fire Department (GFD) said.
Firefighters responded around 2:15 a.m. to a reported explosion and fire at an apartment building on the 1300 block of 9th Street near 13th Avenue, according to GFD. That's a few blocks west of the U.S. Post Office on 11th Avenue.
An initial response of two engines, two ladders, two battalion chiefs and a medic unit responded. Crews saw a visible fire on the upper floor when they arrived, and GFD said a second alarm and additional ambulances were requested.
Residents were evacuated while firefighting efforts were underway and the fire was quickly contained, GFD said.