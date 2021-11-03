If you have an event to add to list, please email information to listings@gazette.com. Some in-person events might be canceled due to COVID-19. Before attending, make sure event is taking place.
THANKSGIVING EVENTS
Tuesday: A Foolproof Thanksgiving Cooking Class — 6:30-9:30 p.m., The Seasoned Chef, 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver, $85. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
HOLIDAY EVENTS
Music
Dec. 11: Trace Bundy's Acoustic Holiday — With Glen Phillips, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $25-$35. Tickets required: axs.com.
Dec. 14: Barry Manilow - A Very Barry Christmas — 7:30 p.m., Bellco Theatre, Denver, $19.75 and up. Tickets required: axs.com.
Dec. 15: Chris Isaak Holiday Tour — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $49 and up. Tickets required: ticketmaster.com.
Stage
Nov. 19-Jan. 2: Cirque Dreams Holidaze — Gaylord Rockies, Aurora, $29 and up. Tickets required: tickets.gaylordrockies.com.
Dec. 11-23: The Nutcracker — Presented by Ballet Ariel, Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Parkway, Lakewood, $25-$38. Tickets required: lakewood.org/tickets.
Shopping
Nov. 27-28: RiNo Holiday Bazaar — 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee St. and surrounding streets, Denver. Free admission tickets: tinyurl.com/2p3tv98z.
Dec. 3-19: Belmar Holiday Bazaar — 4-10 p.m. Fridays, noon-8 p.m. Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays, Belmar Plaza and indoor shopping hall, 439 S. Teller St., Lakewood. Free admission tickets: tinyurl.com/tzjt28xh.
Dec. 4-19: Belleview Station Holiday Bazaar — 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, Belleview Station, 6785 E. Chenango Ave., Denver. Free admission tickets: tinyurl.com/4j9k6ukz.
Charity
Through Nov. 30: Christmas Toy Drive — New, unwrapped toys and cash donations can be dropped of at High Country Armory, 1600 W. 13th Ave. Denver and LT Firearms, 8119 Shaffer Parkway, unit B, Littleton; concealedcarryforfree.com/free-ccw-classes/colorado-springs-free-ccw.
Food and Drink
Nov. 11: Holiday Pies and Pints Cooking Class — 6:30-9:30 p.m., The Seasoned Chef, 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver, $85. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
Nov. 18: A Vegan Holiday Cooking Class — 6:30-9:30 p.m., The Seasoned Chef, 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver, $85. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
Nov. 21: Holiday Pie - Make, Take and Bake at Home Cooking Class — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Cook Street School of Culinary Arts, 43 W. 9th Ave., Denver, $119. Registration required: cookstreet.com.
Kids and pets
Nov. 19-Jan. 1: The Polar Express Train Ride — Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad; durangotrain.com.
Nov. 26-Jan. 2: Luminova Holidays — Dazzling lights, candy cane tunnel, rides and more, Elitch Gardens, 2000 Elitch Circle, Denver. Go online for ticket prices. Tickets required: elitchgardens.com.
Other events
Nov. 14: Holiday Wreath Workshop with Cocktails — 2-5 p.m., Dairy Black, The Maven's Windsor Room, Denver, $150. Registration required: tinyurl.com/mttrta9m.
Nov. 19-Jan. 8: Blossoms of Light — Celebrate the holiday season with a dazzling and ever-changing display of light and color, closed Nov. 25 and Dec. 25, Denver Botanic Gardens York Street, Denver. Tickets: botanicgardens.org/events/special-events/blossoms-light.
Nov. 26-Jan. 2: Trails of Light — A winding path glistening with lights that illuminate the Colorado countryside, Chatfield Farms, Littleton. Tickets: botanicgardens.org/events/special-events/trail-lights.
Dec. 3-4: 1940s White Christmas Ball — Doors open at 3:30 p.m., Hyatt Regency Downtown Convention Center, Denver. Tickets required: 1940sball.org.
Dec. 4: Lighting of Breckenridge and Race of the Santas — With 250,000 LED holiday lights, Breckenridge; gobreck.com/event/lighting-breckenridge-race-santas.
NEW YEAR'S EVE EVENTS
Dec. 31: Crumb's New Year's Eve Boulder Bash — 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $35-$39.50. Tickets required: axs.com.