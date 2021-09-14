Friday-Oct. 31: Corn Maze — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays-Sundays, Chatfield Farms, 8500 Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton, $10-$15, free for ages 2 and younger. Tickets required: botanicgardens.org.
Friday-Oct. 31: "Young Frankenstein" — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Vintage Theatre, 1467 Dayton St., Aurora, $20-$38. Tickets required: vintagetheatre.org.
Oct. 8-10: Pumpkin Festival — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Chatfield Farms, 8500 Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton, go online for ticket prices. Tickets required: botanicgardens.org.
Oct. 14-16 and 28-30: Ghosts in the Gardens — 5:45, 7:15 or 8:45 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St, Denver, go online for ticket prices. Advance tickets required: botanicgardens.org.
Oct. 14-30: Victorian Horror — Molly Brown House Museum, 1340 Pennsylvania St., Denver, $18-$20. Tickets required: mollybrown.org.
Oct. 19-24: Glow at the Gardens — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St, Denver, $17-$23. Advance tickets required: botanicgardens.org.
If you have an event to add to list, email information to carlotta.olson@gazette.com.