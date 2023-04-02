Thirteen Denver high school campuses will have at least one police officer stationed on campus next week when students return from spring break, a police department spokesperson confirmed Friday.

That’s well short of the number spelled out in the Denver school board’s recent direction to put as many as two police officers at all high schools for the remainder of the school year. That directive was issued after a March 22 shooting at East High School in which a student shot and injured two deans.

The following day, the school board suspended its 2020 policy banning police known as school resource officers, or SROs, from Denver schools.

When classes resume Tuesday, two SROs will be at East High, the district’s largest school with 2,500 students. Another 12 high school campuses will have one officer each, adding up to a total of 14 SROs, according to the police department.

The campuses, in order of student enrollment, are:

Evie Dennis Campus, which has five schools, including DSST: Green Valley Ranch high school, and which serves a total of nearly 2,000 students in the five schools

Northfield High, 1,870 students

South High, 1,840 students

North High, 1,600 students

Thomas Jefferson High, 1,320 students

George Washington High, 1,265 students

Montbello High, 1,100 students

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Early College, 1,050 students

Abraham Lincoln High, 980 students

John F. Kennedy High, 790 students

West High, 640 students

Manual High, 320 students

Eight of the 14 officers previously worked as SROs in Denver, though not all of them had that assignment in 2020 when the school board voted to remove police from schools, said Denver Police Department spokesman Doug Schepman.

The SROs were phased out of Denver schools over a year, with the last officers leaving their posts in June 2021.

But youth violence has been on the rise this year. A 16-year-old East High student, Luis Garcia, died of his injuries after being shot in February while sitting in his car outside the school.

Police plan and board memo differ

The plan for 14 SROs falls short of what the school board directed on March 23, one day after the East High shooting.

In a memorandum, the board directed Superintendent Alex Marrero to work with Denver Mayor Michael Hancock to “offer and externally fund as many as two armed police officers and as many as two additional mental health professionals” at all Denver high schools for the remainder of the school year, which is set to end in early June.

Denver Public Schools has more than 50 high schools. Twenty are independent charter schools governed by their own boards of directors. Several are small schools for students who’ve struggled at other schools or are at risk of dropping out.

School board President Xóchitl “Sochi” Gaytán said she couldn’t comment on the discrepancy between the board’s order and what will happen this week.

The past week was spring break for DPS, and Gaytán said via text message that “there’s no board work happening right now.”

It’s also not clear if high schools will have two additional mental health professionals, as ordered by the board in its memorandum. School district spokesman Scott Pribble said he couldn’t answer that question because district staff are out of the office for spring break.

SROs will have same duties as before

Pribble did, however, send a statement attributed to Marrero about police in schools.

“I am not worried about the city of Denver and the Denver Police Department’s willingness and ability to provide SROs in our comprehensive high schools once students return from spring break,” it says. “I have been given assurances by Mayor Hancock and (Police) Chief (Ron) Thomas that they will be able to support the safety of our scholars for the remainder of this year and I look forward to continued discussions to allow our students to be safe in our schools.”

The police department is paying the full cost of stationing officers inside schools, said spokesman Schepman.

That’s different from the previous arrangement in which DPS and the police department split the cost of SROs. In the 2019-20 school year, DPS paid $720,000 for half the cost of 18 SROs stationed at certain middle and high schools.

The 14 SROs who will be stationed at schools will follow the same guidelines and perform the same duties as SROs did in 2020, Schepman said. In the past, DPS and the police department had an intergovernmental agreement detailing those duties.

The agreement for the 2018-19 school year says SROs should differentiate between disciplinary and criminal issues and respond appropriately, and de-escalate incidents whenever possible.

Schepman said that while reassigning 14 officers to be SROs “does pull officers away from typical patrol duties, the department is constantly adjusting the deployment of resources based on data, trends and needs, and adjusting to having SROs in schools is no different.”

