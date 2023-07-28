THURSDAY-OCT. 1

The nights come alive with huge lighted sculptures during "Bright Nights" at Four Mile Historic Park. Interactive exhibits and much more. 7-10 p.m. Thursdays, Sundays, Wednesdays, 7-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 715 S. Forest St., Denver. Tickets $25, children 3-12 $15, free for ages 2 and younger. fourmilepark.org/brightnights

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

Rodeo action and county fair fun at the Arapahoe County Fair this weekend. A Canine Stars Stunt Show, the always popular Mutton Bustin', a tractor pull, concerts, a petting farm and fireworks are just part of the things to enjoy. Arapahoe County Fairgrounds, 25690 E. Quincy, Aurora. Tickets $25, free parking. arapahoecountyfair.com

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

The Chicano Music Festival & Auction runs this weekend at Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive. Themes: Thursday, Chicano Music Hall of Fame Induction; Friday, Chicano Roots Resistance Jam Session; Saturday: Sumer Pachanga!; Sunday: Mariachi Tardeada. In-person and virtual auction. ci.ovationtix.com/35333/production/1170348?performanceId=11322799

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Maybe you've heard or heard of some of these musicians, maybe not. But the Underground Music Showcase is the time to check out musicians as you go from stage to stage all along Broadway from 6th Avenue to Alameda. You might even discover a new favorite. Donations to Youth on Record, a nonprofit supporting new musicians. For tickets and a full schedule: undergroundmusicshowcase.com

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

As they say, “Get Yur Ass Up the Pass” to Fairplay for the 74th Burro Days and its burro races, llama races, outhouse race and kid's pack dog races. A whole family weekend with a parade, arts and food vendors, music and a cowboy church. burrodays.org

FRIDAY-AUG. 6

Special Colorado Day observances await for the state's 147th birthday. A free interactive Capitol Hill scavenger hunt runs Friday to Aug. 6. Clues by phone connect Historic Denver’s Molly Brown House Museum, History Colorado and the Colorado Capitol grounds. Register for the scavenger hunt at bit.ly/3NMLN7n. Tuesday is the big day with free, self-guided tours of The Molly Brown House Museum, 1340 Pennsylvania St., 9:30 a.m.to 4:30 p.m. History Colorado festivities are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 1200 Broadway. Tours of the Colorado State Capitol building, 200 E. Colfax Ave., are 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and include a trip to the dome. Included are themed presentations, book signings by local authors and even food samples. historycolorado.org

SATURDAY

Downtown Castle Rock kicks off the 37th year Douglas County Fair and Rodeo time with the Douglas County Fair Parade at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. From Plum Creek north on Wilcox Street, on 4th Street and Perry to 2nd Street. castlerock.org/dcfairparade Boots & Brews is downtown, too.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Eat your veggies and learn all about them at VegFest Colorado on Tivoli Quad, Auraria Campus and 100 vendors also in adjoining Turnhalle event center. Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Speakers include nutritionists, vegan chefs, athletes and even a vegan veterinarian. Tickets: vegfestco.com

SATURDAY

Adults in the community are invited to learn about and participate in a free Disability Pride Month program recognizing those LGBTQ with disabilities, a celebration of the passing of Americans with Disabilities Act on July 26, 1990. The Center on Colfax,1301 E. Colfax Ave., 11:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. Speed-friending sessions, resource fair and a burlesque performance by Allie Soreass, Also featured: Marionette Clown Toy. tinyurl.com/9xhvf2b7

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Art by 100 artists in a beautiful mountain location: Evergreen SummerFest at Buchanan Field, 32003 Ellingwood Trail, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. $5 admission benefits art programs. Music, food trucks and special children's craft areas. evergreenarts.org/summerfest-2023

SATURDAY-AUG. 6

The Elbert County Fair has an amazing history: 89 years. In Kiowa, it has all the longtime favorites that make county fairs a tradition. Young people and their livestock, a queen, horse showmanship, a Bulls, Broncs & Buckaroos Rodeo and an Aug. 6 parade. elbertcountyfair.com