DENVER – The Denver City Council on Monday approved a pilot program to allow for a supervised injection site in city limits by a 12-1 vote, though the Colorado General Assembly will have to pass a measure allowing for such sites before anything can move forward.
The council passed the measure 12-1 after it passed its first reading last week in an 11-1 vote.
The Denver measure allows for a pilot program that will allow for a supervised injection site for two years where intravenous drug users can use under supervision and where trained staff will also be able to administer Narcan, an overdose antidote, and medication that blocks the effects of opioids.
The measure was put forth by councilman Albus Brooks, who has pushed the measure due to the high numbers of fatal overdoses in Colorado – one-fifth of which occurred in Denver last year.
