The Denver Auditor’s Office supports government accountability and transparency. It serves as a check and balance in Denver’s system of government. And our office takes the security of confidential information and protected data seriously.
Recent — unfounded — allegations have accused the Denver auditor of using unsecured thumb drives to keep confidential data. In fact, we use highly secure data transfer portals when moving data from an agency or vendor to the Auditor’s Office. We do not, in any circumstance, put confidential information on unsecured thumb drives.
As a result, I wanted to take a moment to clear up this misinformation and turn it into an opportunity to help inform our community about our audit work.
First, our office often does cybersecurity assessments of city agencies and we audit confidential information every day — and have for many years without data breaches. We have a track record of professionalism and secure practices. We follow the confidentiality requirements of the Generally Accepted Government Auditing Standards required by the Denver Charter. We also follow the data protection requirements of Denver’s Technology Services agency.
We use secure audit software called Teammate to safeguard our audit work papers, which are confidential records protected by law.
Our procedures are standard and fully secure — Auditor Timothy O’Brien has even prioritized work to help other city agencies pinpoint cybersecurity risks so they can further strengthen Denver’s overall data protections.
Second, a central point of Auditor O’Brien’s work has focused on developing new data analytics tools to modernize how we audit.
Using automation, machine learning, and scripting languages, we can efficiently sort through thousands or even millions of data points in a fraction of the time and with greater reliability than if we relied solely on older audit techniques.
The Denver Auditor’s Office is a leader in the nation among local government auditing offices in developing these advanced capabilities. Through recent research, we found many local government audit offices are moving in this direction due to the efficiency in identifying risk and looking for red flags that might otherwise be missed.
However, to do this work we need complete access to the data we’re auditing.
We cannot run analytics on data with view-only access. Manually copying down large data sets would be time consuming, expensive, and prone to human error.
This leads me to my final point: The Auditor’s Office has worked hard over the past year to gain complete access to records needed for our audit work through the subpoena process. Other city elected officials — including the City Council — already had this power and it made sense to us to have a tool to speed up the process for production of records.
The subpoena power would help our audits progress efficiently and would help us get restitution to underpaid workers faster.
Our wage investigations help support some of the most at-risk and underserved groups in the city. Ensuring people get paid at least the money they are owed according to the law is essential to workers and their families. As a result, we are dedicated to doing whatever we can to speed up the restitution process.
Similarly, our audit work sheds light on how Denver government is serving its constituents. By examining third-party contracts, we hope to encourage transparency and an even playing field for all businesses. Small businesses and businesses owned by women or people of color stand to benefit from our work, which ensures establishment organizations cannot hold onto lucrative contracts by skirting the rules and fair competition.
Without the subpoena power, litigation for production of records could take years and cost the taxpayers and businesses significantly more money. I’m sure some businesses and other community groups would prefer the quicker, cheaper, and more focused subpoena court process.
Unfortunately, special interests convinced a majority of the Denver City Council otherwise. They voted recently to repeal the auditor’s subpoena power, requiring us to return to older and slower processes to serve the public good.
This has always been about doing the best possible work on behalf of the public we serve. We have faced challenges in working with members of the City Council on this issue over the past year, but we hope to work together in the future and rebuild positive working relationships.
Thank you to the numerous members of our community who have reached out in support of our audit and wage enforcement work. Please don’t hesitate to reach out to our team with your questions and ideas.
Tayler Overschmidt is director of communications for the Denver Auditor’s Office.